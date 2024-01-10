en English
SEC Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A New Era for Cryptocurrencies

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:21 pm EST
SEC Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A New Era for Cryptocurrencies

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved 11 applications for spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). This pivotal development heralds a new era for cryptocurrencies, bolstering their legitimacy in the financial sector and paving the way for increased institutional adoption. The green light from the SEC allows for the ETFs to be listed on major stock exchanges, with fees ranging from 0.2% to 1.5%.

Spot Bitcoin ETF: A Game Changer

The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs is a significant milestone for the crypto industry. It allows retail investors to gain direct exposure to the world’s largest digital currency without the need to hold it. This breakthrough follows years of delays and rejections, signalling a shift in the SEC’s stance towards cryptocurrencies.

Impact on the Crypto Market

With Bitcoin prices more than doubling since last year, the emergence of spot Bitcoin ETFs is expected to drive significant investment in the digital currency and infuse billions of dollars into the market. Financial giants such as BlackRock and Fidelity Investments are among the firms given the green light to offer these ETFs, reflecting a growing confidence in the stability and potential of cryptocurrencies.

Normalization of Cryptocurrencies

This approval is seen as a crucial step towards normalizing cryptocurrencies and increasing adoption from investors. The SEC’s decision not only legitimizes Bitcoin as an investable asset but also underscores the potential of digital currencies to revolutionize the financial landscape. The ETF shares will be available to any U.S. investor with a brokerage account, further democratizing access to cryptocurrency investments.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

