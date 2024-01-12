en English
Crime

Search Underway for Suspect in National City Fatal Altercation

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:54 pm EST
Search Underway for Suspect in National City Fatal Altercation

In a tragic turn of events, National City, California was shaken on Friday morning by a fatal altercation. The incident, which resulted in one person dead and another injured, was reported just after 10 a.m. at 36 N. Euclid Avenue. National City Police, responding promptly, found two individuals bearing multiple puncture wounds.

Victims and Suspect Details

While one of the victims tragically succumbed to their injuries on the scene, the other was immediately transported to a hospital for urgent treatment. The suspect, believed to be an adult male, white or Hispanic, was last seen wearing a dark beanie cap, a light gray long-sleeve shirt, and dark pants. He reportedly fled the scene on a bicycle, leaving behind a trail of chaos and fear.

Search for the Assailant Continues

Despite a limited suspect description, the relentless pursuit by the National City Police to apprehend the assailant continues. The incident took place in the parking lot of a Planet Fitness center, a public space that adds complexity to the investigation. The authorities are still gathering information, indicating an evolving story that keeps the city on its toes.

Impact on Local Schools and Public Appeal

The violent incident had immediate ramifications. Nearby Rancho De La Nacion and El Toyon elementary schools were briefly placed on ‘secure campus mode’ as a precautionary measure. However, normal operations resumed after about an hour. In the meantime, National City Police and San Diego County Crime Stoppers have made a public appeal for any information regarding the incident, hoping to expedite the investigation and bring justice to the victims.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

