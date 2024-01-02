en English
Accidents

Sea World Helicopter Crash Pilot Tested Positive for Cocaine, Investigation Reveals

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:02 am EST
In a shocking revelation, traces of cocaine were found in the system of Ashley Jenkinson, the pilot who lost his life in the Sea World helicopter crash on Gold Coast on January 2, 2023. The crash claimed the lives of Jenkinson, Vanessa Tadros from New South Wales, and UK couple Diane and Ron Hughes. Three passengers, including two children, were left fighting for their lives. However, another helicopter managed to land safely, carrying passengers primarily from New Zealand who suffered minor injuries.

ATSB’s Interim Report on Sea World Crash

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) conducted an in-depth investigation into the fatal crash. This included interviews with key witnesses and a thorough examination of both helicopters involved in the crash. Cocaine metabolites were found in Jenkinson’s system, though a forensic pharmacologist stated the small amounts indicated exposure was not recent and not likely to have impaired Jenkinson’s psychomotor skills. However, the effects of potential side effects of the drug, such as fatigue, depression, and inattention, on Jenkinson’s performance remain uncertain.

Survival and Tributes

The second helicopter carried seven occupants, including pilot Michael James, who survived the collision. As the families cope with their loss, they have urged the public not to focus solely on the toxicology findings but to consider the multiple issues indicated in the report, including communication infrastructure, visibility, congestion, and safety protocols.

Improved Safety Measures

In response to the tragedy, the ATSB has made several safety recommendations. These include better seatbelt fitting, increased communication protocols, and improved visibility measures. Sea World Helicopters has taken these recommendations on board and implemented safety improvements. The final report from the ATSB is planned for the third quarter of 2024, promising further insight into the tragic event.

Accidents
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

