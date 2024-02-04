SDTF Operations: Three Arrested, Stolen Vehicle and Parts Recovered

Over the weekend, police operations in the Southern Division unearthed a web of crime, leading to the arrest of three suspects and the recovery of a stolen vehicle, along with various vehicle parts. The operations, conducted by the Southern Division Task Force (SDTF), were in response to a significant increase in stolen vehicles in the region.

Unearthing a Vehicle Theft Ring

In a meticulously executed operation, the SDTF stormed a garage in the 6th Company Village, Indian Walk, Princes Town at about 5:30 pm on Saturday. The officers, backed by a search warrant, discovered and seized two distinct Hyundai H100 engines, along with several vehicle body parts. The recovered parts, identified as two cabs and one tray, were found to belong to Hyundai H100 vehicles. The two suspects, known as straighteners aged 51 and 49, were apprehended on the spot and subsequently transported to the San Fernando Police Station.

Apprehending a Thief in Transit

In another operation earlier the same day, the SDTF made a significant breakthrough. Officers intercepted a vehicle on the bustling Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, near the Torouba Overpass. The vehicle, which was sporting false plates, quickly raised suspicions. Upon closer inspection and verification, it was discovered that the vehicle had been stolen from the affluent St. Clair district on August 26, 2023. The 22-year-old driver, a resident of Gulf View, La Romain, was immediately arrested.

Ongoing Investigations

While the operations have been successful in apprehending suspects and recovering stolen property, investigations into the incidents are far from over. The authorities are working tirelessly to unravel any potential networks behind these crimes. The recent surge in vehicle thefts in the Southern Division has prompted the SDTF to intensify their operations, with the aim of restoring peace and security in the region.