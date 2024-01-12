Scrap Collector Sentenced for Audacious TV Theft from Restaurant

Abu Issahaku, a 25-year-old scrap collector, was handed a six-month prison sentence by the Kaneshie District Court for stealing a television set valued at GHC7,000 from Plus 2 Restaurant. On December 9, 2023, Issahaku unlawfully made his way into the restaurant through a window and absconded with a 52-inch LG flat-screen television.

Caught in the Act

Frank Taylor, an alert witness, spotted Issahaku at the entrance of the restaurant, the stolen television concealed in drapery. On being confronted, Issahaku abandoned the television and fled the scene. The complainant, waiter, and caretaker Mr. Lawrence Kyei, teamed up with Taylor and traced Issahaku to a house in Kokomlemle, where he was found sitting.

Upon being discovered, Issahaku attempted to escape yet again, running into a gutter and later a large sewer at Nima. His attempts were in vain as a police patrol squad apprehended him and transported him to the Nima Police Station.

Convicted and Sentenced

Following an investigation and a cautioned statement, Issahaku was charged with unlawful entry and theft. He was subsequently prosecuted and convicted, marking an end to his audacious theft attempt.