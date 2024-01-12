en English
Crime

Scranton Detective Critically Wounded in Early Morning Shootout: A City Calls for Justice

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:37 pm EST
Scranton Detective Critically Wounded in Early Morning Shootout: A City Calls for Justice

In the early hours of the morning, on the west side of Scranton, Pennsylvania, a routine investigation turned into a dangerous shootout, critically wounding Detective Kyle Gilmartin, a nine-year veteran of the Scranton Police Department. The incident occurred before 5 a.m. on Hyde Park Avenue, at the intersection of North Main Avenue and Swetland Street, as Gilmartin, a member of the department’s major crimes unit and auto theft task force, exchanged gunfire with a suspect.

Officer and Suspect Critically Injured

Both Gilmartin and the suspect were critically injured during the shootout. They were immediately rushed to the hospital where they are currently in critical but stable condition, showing signs of improvement. The incident underscores the perilous nature of law enforcement and the unpredictability that officers face on a daily basis.

A Beloved Officer, A Community in Support

Detective Gilmartin is known for his dedication to duty, courage, and sense of humor. His cousin, Kearea Hogan, described him as a beloved family member, a testament to the impact he has on those around him. In the wake of the incident, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up to aid the family, echoing the community’s support and prayers for his recovery.

Investigation Unfolds: Gang-Related Shootouts

The early morning shooting is believed to be connected to two other gang-related incidents that occurred hours earlier in Scranton, on Harrison Avenue and Prospect Avenue. Although no injuries were reported from these incidents, the connection indicates a growing concern about gang infiltration in the city. Jeremiah Cleveland, a 19-year-old from Mayfield, has been arrested and charged for his involvement in the shootings. The police continue to seek information from the public to aid in their ongoing investigation.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

