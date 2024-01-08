1,400 Criminals in Scotland Avoid Punishment, Sparking Justice System Debate

Over the course of four tumultuous years, a staggering 1,406 criminals in Scotland were granted an absolute discharge, a decision that led to no punishment being meted out, even to those found guilty of grave offenses such as attempted murder, sexual assault, and domestic abuse.

This startling revelation, brought to light by the Scottish Conservatives, has stirred a tempest of criticism and concern, not least from the party’s justice spokesperson, Russell Findlay, who views the phenomenon as a ‘slap in the face’ to victims of crime.

A Loophole in the Justice System!

As defined by the Scottish Sentencing Council, an absolute discharge entails ‘no punishment is given.’

This policy, theoretically reserved for ‘exceptional circumstances,’ is applicable when the offender is of good character, very young or old, or when the offense committed is deemed minor.

However, the recent data, obtained through a Freedom of Information request, suggests that this provision is not as exceptional as it ought to be, thus casting a pall of doubt over the Scottish justice system and its impact on public confidence.