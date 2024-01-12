Scott Andrew Minigle Charged in Domestic Violence-Related Case

Scott Andrew Minigle, a 52-year-old man, has been charged with a single domestic violence-related offence. The charge came after an incident in which Minigle allegedly locked his former partner on a hotel balcony, leading to her tragic fall. The case, which has been adjourned to February 6 at Downing Centre Local Court, has sparked a wave of media attention and public intrigue.

The Incident and Charges

The incident, which took place more than three years ago, involved Jodie Lovell, who fell from a 10th-floor balcony at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Sydney’s city centre. Minigle, Lovell’s partner at the time, was charged with one count of domestic violence-related taking or detaining a person with intent to obtain advantage. This charge was specifically related to Minigle allegedly locking Ms. Lovell on the balcony.

Minigle’s Claims and Public Reaction

Despite the serious allegations, Minigle has maintained his innocence. He made claims outside of court denying any harmful actions towards Ms. Lovell. While admitting to locking her outside, he expressed deep regret over the incident. He described the past three-and-a-half years as ‘absolute hell’. However, it’s important to note that Minigle has not been charged with Ms. Lovell’s death and has yet to enter any pleas.

The Upcoming Court Proceedings

The case is set to be dealt with by the district court, with prosecutors expected to serve Minigle a brief before the case is adjourned to Sydney’s Downing Center Local Court in February. The proceedings are expected to spark further public interest, as the case unfolds. The outcome of the case will be closely watched, given the significant implications it carries for domestic violence-related offences.