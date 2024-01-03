Schoolgirls Molested in Transit: A Disturbing Incident in Chhota Udepur

In an incident that has shaken the Chhota Udepur district, nine minor schoolgirls were allegedly sexually assaulted and molested by fellow passengers while returning home from school. The shocking event unfolded in a moving pickup van, where the girls, in a desperate attempt to escape the horrifying situation, jumped out of the vehicle, resulting in minor injuries. The vehicle, subsequently, lost control, overturned, and skidded off the road.

Swift Action by Gujarat Police

The Gujarat Police acted promptly, arresting the owner of the pickup van and booking five other individuals, including the driver, in connection with the assault. Despite the quick response, the accused managed to escape, and a search is currently underway to apprehend them.

Injuries and Immediate Medical Attention

The girls, who suffered minor injuries in the process, were immediately taken to a local health center where they received first aid. The physical and psychological trauma they endured is immeasurable, and the incident has triggered a public outcry for justice.

Child Safety in Transit: A Growing Concern

This incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of children in transit from school. It underscores the urgent need for stricter measures to protect them, ensuring that no child becomes a victim of such heinous acts. The repercussions of this incident are far-reaching, with parents, educators, and authorities grappling with the reality of the risks children face in their daily commute.