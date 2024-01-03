en English
Crime

Schoolgirls Molested and Robbed in India: One Arrested, Five At Large

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:22 am EST
Schoolgirls Molested and Robbed in India: One Arrested, Five At Large

One individual has been arrested and a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against six people following an incident involving the molestation and robbery of schoolgirls in Sankheda taluka, a district in India. The accused face charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for crimes of molestation and robbery.

Unanticipated Incident in Sankheda Taluka

The incident took place when six minor schoolgirls aged between 15 and 17 were travelling home from their school located approximately 5 kilometers away. The girls were harassed and robbed of their belongings and cash by the occupants of a pickup truck. In a desperate attempt to escape their tormentors, the girls jumped from the speeding vehicle which subsequently lost control and overturned.

Police Action and Legal Implications

The arrested individual, identified as Ashwin Bhil, was the owner of the vehicle and was apprehended at the scene of the accident. However, the driver, Suresh Bhil, and four other accomplices managed to evade capture and remain at large. The police have invoked the POCSO Act and the IPC, signalling the seriousness of the crimes committed.

Victims’ Condition and Further Investigation

The victims, all from a local village, sustained minor injuries in the incident and were sent to a hospital for treatment. The eldest victim, a 17-year-old girl, lodged a formal complaint, leading to the police action. The police are currently on the hunt for the remaining accused and are determined to bring them to justice.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

