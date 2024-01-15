Schenectady Man Arrested in Albany: Linked to Previous Shooting

In a recent turn of events in Albany, New York, Schenectady resident Devonte Dent was brought into police custody following a heated domestic dispute. The incident unfolded on the night of January 14, around 9:45 p.m., in the vicinity of North Manning Boulevard and Third Street.

Arrest and Charges

Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement officers discovered Dent, a 23-year-old, in possession of a loaded .44 caliber revolver. The police had responded promptly to calls about a man wielding a weapon amidst an altercation. Following his arrest, Dent was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and false personation.

Link to Previous Shooting Case

A subsequent investigation linked Dent to an earlier criminal act - a shooting incident that took place on September 10. The victim of this shooting, a 19-year-old male, had suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh. In light of this connection, Dent faced a spate of additional charges, including second-degree attempted murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and second-degree criminal mischief.

Arraignment and Jail Remand

Following his arraignment at the Albany City Criminal Court, Dent was remanded to the Albany County Jail. The incident, highlighting the swift and effective response of the Albany police force, serves as a stark reminder of the relentless pursuit of justice.