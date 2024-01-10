en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Barbados

Scent of Marijuana Leads to Arrest and Escape: A Courtroom Drama

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:49 pm EST
Scent of Marijuana Leads to Arrest and Escape: A Courtroom Drama

In the hallowed halls of the No. 4 Supreme Court, the air hung heavy with anticipation as law enforcement officer, Constable Jabarry Mayers, took the stand. His testimony, a dramatic account of an incident involving the escape of an accused individual, Herwin Llewellyn Burrowes, promised to shed new light on the events of June 9, 2018. The narrative unfolded, taking the court back to the day in question when the sharp, distinctive scent of marijuana drew Mayers to Burrowes at Temple Yard in The City.

The Encounter at Temple Yard

On that fateful day, amidst the hustle and bustle of Temple Yard, Burrowes, a resident of Taylor’s Gap, Delamere Land, St Michael, stood out. Clad in a green and black haversack and flanked by two stalls, his presence was made conspicuous not by his attire or location, but by the strong scent of marijuana that seemed to emanate from him. This olfactory evidence led Constable Mayers to attempt an arrest for unlawful possession of cannabis, setting in motion a chain of events that would culminate in a dramatic escape.

Flight from Lawful Custody

As the court listened with rapt attention, Mayers recounted the moment when Burrowes, sensing the imminent threat of arrest, pushed the officer in a desperate bid for freedom. The force of the push, unexpected and swift, allowed Burrowes to slip from the grasp of the law and disappear into the throng, fleeing the scene before reinforcements could arrive. The court held its collective breath as the constable described the gripping moment of the escape, painting a vivid picture of the chase that ensued.

The Trial for Escape

Now, years after the incident, Burrowes finds himself within the confines of the court, a world away from the freedom he once sought. He stands trial for escaping lawful custody by the use of force, a serious charge that could result in significant repercussions. The testimony of Constable Mayers, an account of a scent-driven arrest and a forceful escape, forms a critical part of the case against Burrowes. As the trial progresses, the court, and indeed, the nation, await with bated breath for the final verdict in this gripping case of law, order, and a daring escape.

0
Barbados Crime Law
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Barbados

See more
3 hours ago
Constable Testifies in Escape Trial: A Chronicle of Marijuana Scent and Daring Escape
On a typical day in The City’s bustling Temple Yard, a peculiar event unfolded that led to an extraordinary escape trial in the No. 4 Supreme Court. The key figure in this narrative is Constable Jabarry Mayers, who recently testified about the events that transpired on June 9, 2018. He vividly recalled his encounter with
Constable Testifies in Escape Trial: A Chronicle of Marijuana Scent and Daring Escape
Barbados Water Authority Launches Emergency Repair Project at Hampton Pumping Station
9 hours ago
Barbados Water Authority Launches Emergency Repair Project at Hampton Pumping Station
Temporary Closure of Challenor Creative Arts and Training Centre Due to Electrical Damage
10 hours ago
Temporary Closure of Challenor Creative Arts and Training Centre Due to Electrical Damage
Two Men Charged with Murder and Arson in Barbados
4 hours ago
Two Men Charged with Murder and Arson in Barbados
Major Emergency Repairs Underway at Hampton Pumping Station in St. Philip
8 hours ago
Major Emergency Repairs Underway at Hampton Pumping Station in St. Philip
Justice Smith-Bovell Advises Jurors on Integrity in Digital Age
8 hours ago
Justice Smith-Bovell Advises Jurors on Integrity in Digital Age
Latest Headlines
World News
Tiger Woods Triumphs in Long-Drive Competition from His Knees
41 seconds
Tiger Woods Triumphs in Long-Drive Competition from His Knees
Brazilian Man Faces Amputation Following Spider Bite Amid Accusations of Medical Negligence
1 min
Brazilian Man Faces Amputation Following Spider Bite Amid Accusations of Medical Negligence
Jim Harbaugh's Potential Move Back to the NFL: A Stirring Prospect
2 mins
Jim Harbaugh's Potential Move Back to the NFL: A Stirring Prospect
Pat Cummins Assures Cam Bancroft: Selection Not Tainted by Sandpaper Scandal
2 mins
Pat Cummins Assures Cam Bancroft: Selection Not Tainted by Sandpaper Scandal
UST Junior Golden Spikers Break UE Junior Warriors' Undefeated Streak
2 mins
UST Junior Golden Spikers Break UE Junior Warriors' Undefeated Streak
Gina Spence Productions Expands Grief Services: A Beacon of Hope for Bermuda
3 mins
Gina Spence Productions Expands Grief Services: A Beacon of Hope for Bermuda
Unpacking the Health Benefits of Dates in Winter Diet
4 mins
Unpacking the Health Benefits of Dates in Winter Diet
Flint's Innovative Rx Kids Program: A Step Towards Ending Poverty
4 mins
Flint's Innovative Rx Kids Program: A Step Towards Ending Poverty
Barcelona Eyes Super Cup Semi-Final as Season's Turning Point
5 mins
Barcelona Eyes Super Cup Semi-Final as Season's Turning Point
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
6 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
6 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app