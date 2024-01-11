en English
Crime

Scammers Target Registered Sex Offenders in Mississippi: A Deceptive Scheme Uncovered

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:50 pm EST
Scammers Target Registered Sex Offenders in Mississippi: A Deceptive Scheme Uncovered

Scammers in Mississippi have found a new target: registered sex offenders. In an alarming case of fraud, individuals impersonating a ‘Detective Ross’ from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation have been reportedly contacting sex offenders, making false claims about missed mandatory videos on sex offender registration, and demanding exorbitant payments to avoid arrest for these supposed infractions. The sums involved are substantial, ranging from $2,000 to $5,000.

The Scam Modus Operandi

According to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), the scammer or scammers contact their victims via calls or texts, leading to an immediate sense of alarm and urgency. The scammers then state that the victims have failed to watch an obligatory introductory video on sex offender registration, an action purportedly leading to severe legal consequences. The victims are then coerced into paying hefty fines to avoid arrest for this apparent oversight.

Law Enforcement Response

The TCSO, having identified this fraudulent scheme, has issued a stern warning to all registered sex offenders in the state and has provided advice on how to handle such situations. The TCSO has stressed the importance of verifying the legitimacy of any communication from law enforcement agencies. They advocate for registered sex offenders receiving such calls or messages to directly contact their local sheriff’s office or the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to confirm the authenticity of the communication. Moreover, they emphasize that legitimate law enforcement agencies do not request payments over the phone and especially not through debit cards, a common method of payment demanded by the scammers.

Preventing Future Victimization

The TCSO urges victims not to provide personal or financial information over the phone. They also encourage victims to report any such incidents to the authorities, ensuring that they can track these fraudulent activities more effectively and potentially apprehend the culprits. By staying vigilant and informed, registered sex offenders can avoid falling prey to these nefarious schemes and protect themselves from further victimization.

Crime United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

