en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Scammers Siphon £138,000 from Jersey Residents via Fake Bank Texts

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:32 pm EST
Scammers Siphon £138,000 from Jersey Residents via Fake Bank Texts

In a striking display of audacity, fraudsters have swindled Jersey residents out of £138,000 through a sophisticated text-based scam, known as ‘spoofing’. This technique involves the scammers masquerading their phone numbers as legitimate banks or corporations, thereby gaining the trust of their unsuspecting victims.

Jersey Police Reports Surging Incidents

In less than a week, starting from Boxing Day to January 9, 2024, Jersey Police have reported 14 separate instances of this insidious scam. The disturbing trend of these fraudulent activities has raised alarms, with authorities and citizens alike grappling to understand and counteract this emerging threat.

‘Spoofing’: A Simple Scam with Significant Consequences

The mechanics of ‘spoofing’ are deceptively simple. Perpetrators send text messages to potential victims, often including warnings about potential scams ironically. These messages may carry victims’ personal details, making them appear all the more convincing. The victims are then lured into providing their bank details under the pretense of transferring funds to a ‘safe’ account. The grim reality, however, is that their money is rerouted directly to the scammers’ coffers.

Public Advisory: Stay Alert, Stay Safe

In the wake of these unsettling incidents, both Jersey and Guernsey Police, who recently reported a similar scam involving messages purporting to be from HSBC, have issued advisories. The public is urged to remain vigilant and not to respond to unexpected calls or texts pertaining to their accounts. Instead, they should directly reach out to their service providers to authenticate any claims. Furthermore, people are being cautioned against trusting caller ID, sharing personal data or security codes, and advised to wait for at least five minutes before contacting service providers after ending a suspicious call.

The battle against ‘spoofing’ is not just a law enforcement issue, but a societal one that requires collective awareness and prudence from every individual. As technology evolves and becomes more intertwined with our daily lives, it’s crucial that we stay alert to such perils, safeguarding ourselves and our hard-earned money.

0
Crime
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
Maxwell Doubts Authenticity of Crucial Evidence in Prince Andrew Case
In a turn of events that has added fuel to the ongoing controversy, Ghislaine Maxwell, a central figure in the sexual abuse allegations against Prince Andrew, has publicly voiced doubts about the authenticity of a notorious photograph. This photo, featuring Maxwell, Prince Andrew, and accuser Virginia Giuffre, has become a cornerstone of the case, with
Maxwell Doubts Authenticity of Crucial Evidence in Prince Andrew Case
Perth Arrest Turns Tragic: Police Shoot Dog After Attack
11 mins ago
Perth Arrest Turns Tragic: Police Shoot Dog After Attack
Ecuador's President Declares War Amid Escalating Prison Crisis
14 mins ago
Ecuador's President Declares War Amid Escalating Prison Crisis
TB Joshua's Daughter Exposes a History of Abuse
7 mins ago
TB Joshua's Daughter Exposes a History of Abuse
Ecuador's Crisis Deepens as Gang Leader's Escape Unleashes Violence
9 mins ago
Ecuador's Crisis Deepens as Gang Leader's Escape Unleashes Violence
State of Emergency Declared in South America Following Gang Leader's Prison Escape
11 mins ago
State of Emergency Declared in South America Following Gang Leader's Prison Escape
Latest Headlines
World News
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Rules Against Disqualification of 40 MLAs
41 seconds
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Rules Against Disqualification of 40 MLAs
Dentist Sheds Light on the Role of Mouthwash in Dental Health
2 mins
Dentist Sheds Light on the Role of Mouthwash in Dental Health
Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy and Impact
2 mins
Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy and Impact
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance at House Hearing Ignites Controversy
3 mins
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance at House Hearing Ignites Controversy
Wastewater Data Signals Another COVID-19 Surge in the U.S.
4 mins
Wastewater Data Signals Another COVID-19 Surge in the U.S.
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: A Call for Aid Amid Intensifying Conflict
5 mins
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: A Call for Aid Amid Intensifying Conflict
Chris Christie Expresses Doubts About Nikki Haley's Ability to Defeat Trump in 2024 GOP Primary
5 mins
Chris Christie Expresses Doubts About Nikki Haley's Ability to Defeat Trump in 2024 GOP Primary
Biden Campaign Criticizes Trump's Stance on Europe Ahead of Iowa Primaries
7 mins
Biden Campaign Criticizes Trump's Stance on Europe Ahead of Iowa Primaries
UK Government Set to Initiate By-Elections: An Early Challenge for PM Sunak
9 mins
UK Government Set to Initiate By-Elections: An Early Challenge for PM Sunak
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app