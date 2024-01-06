en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bollywood

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story – A Riveting Tale of Deceit and Ambition

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
Scam 2003: The Telgi Story – A Riveting Tale of Deceit and Ambition

A gripping tale of deceit and ambition unfolds in the web series ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’. This narrative drama, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and Hansal Mehta, traces the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, the mastermind behind one of India’s most notorious financial frauds. The series is based on the book ‘Telgi Scam: Reporter ki Diary’ penned by journalist Sanjay Singh, and meticulously portrays Telgi’s rise from modest beginnings to the helm of a staggering 30,000-crore stamp paper scam.

A Riveting Performance

Gagan Dev Riar takes center stage as Abdul Karim Telgi, delivering a performance that has been hailed for its authenticity and uncanny resemblance to the real-life fraudster. The narrative skillfully interweaves flashbacks and present-day sequences to peel back the layers of Telgi’s life and the infamous scam. The initial episodes delve into Telgi’s personal life, setting the stage for more dramatic revelations in the ensuing plot.

Supporting Cast Adds Depth

The performances of the supporting cast, particularly Hemang Vyas in the role of Kaushal Jhaveri, lend depth and nuance to this true crime tale. While criticisms have been levelled at the series for oversimplification and pacing issues, the overall narrative successfully recreates the Mumbai of the 1990s, enhancing the tension of the plot with a riveting soundtrack.

Continuing The Legacy

‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’ continues Hansal Mehta’s legacy of scam-related dramas, making it a must-watch for viewers who appreciated his previous work, ‘Scam 1992’. Despite its flaws, the series stands out for its meticulous recreation of one of India’s most infamous financial frauds, and is available for streaming on SonyLIV.

0
Bollywood Crime India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

comment avatar

घोटाला 2003: तेल्गी की कहानी – City News 24

· 2 days ago

[…] Source link […]

Log in to comment

Bollywood

See more
2 hours ago
Trespass Attempt at Salman Khan's Farmhouse Amid Security Threats
Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse, fondly regarded as Arpita Farms, became a stage for an alarming security breach on January 4, 2024. Two men, later identified as Ajesh Kumar Gila and Gurusevaksingh Sikh from Punjab, were caught attempting to trespass on the property. The duo initially provided false identities and were apprehended while trying
Trespass Attempt at Salman Khan's Farmhouse Amid Security Threats
Kangana Ranaut Criticizes Negative Depiction of Women in Cinema
6 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut Criticizes Negative Depiction of Women in Cinema
Agni Chopra: From Bollywood Lineage to Cricketing Success
6 hours ago
Agni Chopra: From Bollywood Lineage to Cricketing Success
Trespassing Incident at Salman Khan's Farmhouse Amidst Professional Highs and Security Threats
3 hours ago
Trespassing Incident at Salman Khan's Farmhouse Amidst Professional Highs and Security Threats
Shraddha Kapoor in Spotlight: Stylish Appearance, Support for Lakshadweep Tourism, and Luxury Car
4 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor in Spotlight: Stylish Appearance, Support for Lakshadweep Tourism, and Luxury Car
Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya' Draws to a Close with Final Chapter 'Aarya Antim Vaar'
4 hours ago
Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya' Draws to a Close with Final Chapter 'Aarya Antim Vaar'
Latest Headlines
World News
Christopher Eubanks's Injury at ATP Auckland Classic: An Exploration of Resilience in Professional Sports
26 seconds
Christopher Eubanks's Injury at ATP Auckland Classic: An Exploration of Resilience in Professional Sports
Mr Chan Kwok-ki's Visit to the GBA: Enhancing I&T Collaboration and Fostering Talent Cooperation
1 min
Mr Chan Kwok-ki's Visit to the GBA: Enhancing I&T Collaboration and Fostering Talent Cooperation
Ty Dillon Returns to Full-Time Truck Series with Rackley WAR: A New Chapter in NASCAR
1 min
Ty Dillon Returns to Full-Time Truck Series with Rackley WAR: A New Chapter in NASCAR
Air Jordan 1 Low MM 'Lucky Green': A Luxurious Sneaker with Bottega Veneta Influences
2 mins
Air Jordan 1 Low MM 'Lucky Green': A Luxurious Sneaker with Bottega Veneta Influences
Footballers Stephen Darby, Marcus Stewart Speak Out on Living with MND
3 mins
Footballers Stephen Darby, Marcus Stewart Speak Out on Living with MND
Forward-Looking Statements of Pharmaceutical Companies Reveal Future of Drug Development
3 mins
Forward-Looking Statements of Pharmaceutical Companies Reveal Future of Drug Development
Governor DeSantis Challenges Former President's Campaign Style, Advocates for Authentic Debate
4 mins
Governor DeSantis Challenges Former President's Campaign Style, Advocates for Authentic Debate
Washington Capitals Triumph Over Los Angeles Kings: A Display of Grit and Character
4 mins
Washington Capitals Triumph Over Los Angeles Kings: A Display of Grit and Character
Kwara State National Assembly Members Refute Claims of Receiving Federal Food Aid
4 mins
Kwara State National Assembly Members Refute Claims of Receiving Federal Food Aid
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
1 hour
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
2 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
3 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
3 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
4 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
4 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
4 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
4 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Metalpha Technology Invests in NextGen Digital Venture, Aims to Widen Institutional Access to Digital Assets
6 hours
Metalpha Technology Invests in NextGen Digital Venture, Aims to Widen Institutional Access to Digital Assets

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app