Scam 2003: The Telgi Story – A Riveting Tale of Deceit and Ambition

A gripping tale of deceit and ambition unfolds in the web series ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’. This narrative drama, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and Hansal Mehta, traces the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, the mastermind behind one of India’s most notorious financial frauds. The series is based on the book ‘Telgi Scam: Reporter ki Diary’ penned by journalist Sanjay Singh, and meticulously portrays Telgi’s rise from modest beginnings to the helm of a staggering 30,000-crore stamp paper scam.

A Riveting Performance

Gagan Dev Riar takes center stage as Abdul Karim Telgi, delivering a performance that has been hailed for its authenticity and uncanny resemblance to the real-life fraudster. The narrative skillfully interweaves flashbacks and present-day sequences to peel back the layers of Telgi’s life and the infamous scam. The initial episodes delve into Telgi’s personal life, setting the stage for more dramatic revelations in the ensuing plot.

Supporting Cast Adds Depth

The performances of the supporting cast, particularly Hemang Vyas in the role of Kaushal Jhaveri, lend depth and nuance to this true crime tale. While criticisms have been levelled at the series for oversimplification and pacing issues, the overall narrative successfully recreates the Mumbai of the 1990s, enhancing the tension of the plot with a riveting soundtrack.

Continuing The Legacy

‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’ continues Hansal Mehta’s legacy of scam-related dramas, making it a must-watch for viewers who appreciated his previous work, ‘Scam 1992’. Despite its flaws, the series stands out for its meticulous recreation of one of India’s most infamous financial frauds, and is available for streaming on SonyLIV.