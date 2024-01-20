Saudi Tourist Arrested on Child Sex Trafficking Charges at Phuket Airport

A grim shadow of child sex trafficking continues to loom over Thailand with the arrest of a 41-year-old Saudi tourist at Phuket airport's International Arrivals Hall on January 19. The man, whose identity remains undisclosed due to legal constraints, was apprehended on an outstanding warrant for his alleged involvement in heinous acts of child exploitation. The charges, as per Section 319 of the Thai Criminal Code, involve taking a minor for obscene actions, regardless of the child's consent.

A String of Arrests

The Saudi national's arrest follows a worrying trend of similar apprehensions. Earlier this month, a Russian national was detained on identical charges, and another individual was arrested on May 20 of the previous year. Whether these arrests tie into a broader child trafficking network remains uncertain. Yet, they eerily echo the infamous Velvet Bar raid in Patong on March 15, 2023. That crackdown, which led to the identification of over 100 foreign suspects, unveiled a grotesque underbelly of child exploitation in the region.

The Price of Innocence

According to the Deputy National Police chief, suspects in these cases paid approximately B10,000 per incident. This monetary transaction, a chilling testament to the commodification of innocence, underscores the urgency of the battle against child sex trafficking.

Shifting Sands of Authority

Post the Velvet Bar raid, top-ranking officers at the Patong Police Station were transferred for investigation. A notable shift occurred seven months later when Col Sujin Nilabadee, the former Patong Police Chief, was appointed as Deputy Commander of Phang Nga Provincial Police. Adding to this, the Patong Police Station received high ratings in an 'Integrity and Transparency Assessment' by the national anti-corruption agency.

As the man awaits further legal proceedings at the Patong Police Station, the world watches with bated breath. The fight against child sex trafficking continues its grueling march, with each arrest a grim reminder of the urgency and the scale of the task at hand.