Saudi Authorities Ramp Up Anti-Drug Efforts; Patisserie Mo Gains Recognition

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has recently stepped up its efforts to combat drug smuggling. In a series of successful operations, the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority, in collaboration with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, intercepted several attempts to smuggle narcotics into the country. Most notable amongst these was the seizure of 43 kg of methamphetamine hidden inside a vehicle’s fuel tank at the Rub Al Khali entry point.

Additional Arrests and Seizures

These efforts have resulted in several arrests across the Kingdom. In Samtah, a man was apprehended for distributing amphetamine. In Al Dair, authorities arrested 14 individuals involved in smuggling 240 kg of qat. Two Ethiopians were arrested in Jeddah for selling narcotics and hashish. In Al Rabwa, officials confiscated 90 kg of qat and regulated medical tablets.

Public Involvement and Weather Warnings

The authorities have urged the public to report any illegal drug-related activities, promising potential rewards for useful information. In other news, the General Directorate of Civil Defense has issued weather warnings due to expected rain and thunderstorms, advising the public to avoid flood-prone areas and open water.

Highlighting Saudi Culture and Entrepreneurship

In a different vein, the Kingdom is also celebrating its rich cultural heritage. The Mataya Exhibition at the eighth King Abdulaziz Camel Festival is putting the spotlight on the cultural significance of camels in Saudi Arabia and the Arab world. Meanwhile, young entrepreneur Mohammad Mashat, trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, is gaining recognition for his bakery in Jeddah, Patisserie Mo. Mashat, along with his sister, both UK-educated civil engineers turned bakers, create high-quality cakes and pastries, with a focus on using the finest ingredients. The bakery’s best-selling chocolate flavor and special lavender cake have already made a splash, and Mashat hopes to expand his brand across Saudi Arabia.