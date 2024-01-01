en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Saudi Authorities Ramp Up Anti-Drug Efforts; Patisserie Mo Gains Recognition

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:31 pm EST
Saudi Authorities Ramp Up Anti-Drug Efforts; Patisserie Mo Gains Recognition

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has recently stepped up its efforts to combat drug smuggling. In a series of successful operations, the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority, in collaboration with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, intercepted several attempts to smuggle narcotics into the country. Most notable amongst these was the seizure of 43 kg of methamphetamine hidden inside a vehicle’s fuel tank at the Rub Al Khali entry point.

Additional Arrests and Seizures

These efforts have resulted in several arrests across the Kingdom. In Samtah, a man was apprehended for distributing amphetamine. In Al Dair, authorities arrested 14 individuals involved in smuggling 240 kg of qat. Two Ethiopians were arrested in Jeddah for selling narcotics and hashish. In Al Rabwa, officials confiscated 90 kg of qat and regulated medical tablets.

Public Involvement and Weather Warnings

The authorities have urged the public to report any illegal drug-related activities, promising potential rewards for useful information. In other news, the General Directorate of Civil Defense has issued weather warnings due to expected rain and thunderstorms, advising the public to avoid flood-prone areas and open water.

Highlighting Saudi Culture and Entrepreneurship

In a different vein, the Kingdom is also celebrating its rich cultural heritage. The Mataya Exhibition at the eighth King Abdulaziz Camel Festival is putting the spotlight on the cultural significance of camels in Saudi Arabia and the Arab world. Meanwhile, young entrepreneur Mohammad Mashat, trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, is gaining recognition for his bakery in Jeddah, Patisserie Mo. Mashat, along with his sister, both UK-educated civil engineers turned bakers, create high-quality cakes and pastries, with a focus on using the finest ingredients. The bakery’s best-selling chocolate flavor and special lavender cake have already made a splash, and Mashat hopes to expand his brand across Saudi Arabia.

0
Crime Saudi Arabia Weather
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Eve Tragedy: 19-year-old Fatally Shot by Police in Winnipeg

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Baillou Hills Heights in Shock as Murder Count Climbs to 110

By Mazhar Abbas

Series of Gunpoint Sexual Assaults in Nashville Sparks Community Alert

By BNN Correspondents

Murder Mystery Unfolds in Las Pinas City: An Ongoing Investigation

By BNN Correspondents

Sydney Motorist Arrested After Striking Pedestrian in Hit and Run ...
@Accidents · 50 mins
Sydney Motorist Arrested After Striking Pedestrian in Hit and Run ...
heart comment 0
Megan Gale and Shaun Hampson’s Restaurant Hit by Another Break-in Amidst a String of Unfortunate Events

By Geeta Pillai

Megan Gale and Shaun Hampson's Restaurant Hit by Another Break-in Amidst a String of Unfortunate Events
Chinese Exchange Student Safely Returned After ‘Cyber Kidnapping’ Incident

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chinese Exchange Student Safely Returned After 'Cyber Kidnapping' Incident
Armed Robber Shot Dead in Police Shootout in Sabie, Mpumalanga

By Israel Ojoko

Armed Robber Shot Dead in Police Shootout in Sabie, Mpumalanga
Suspected Homicide in Las Pinas City: Man’s Body Found in Creek

By BNN Correspondents

Suspected Homicide in Las Pinas City: Man's Body Found in Creek
Latest Headlines
World News
TV Presenter Jonnie Irwin Celebrates New Year Amidst Cancer Battle
23 seconds
TV Presenter Jonnie Irwin Celebrates New Year Amidst Cancer Battle
2024: The Year of Global Elections and Potentially Reshaped International Relations
3 mins
2024: The Year of Global Elections and Potentially Reshaped International Relations
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON Squad Due to Injury
4 mins
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON Squad Due to Injury
Unconscious Burn Victim Rescued: Mystery Surrounds Incident
4 mins
Unconscious Burn Victim Rescued: Mystery Surrounds Incident
Indonesia's Pivotal Elections: What It Means for Australia and Beyond
4 mins
Indonesia's Pivotal Elections: What It Means for Australia and Beyond
Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani's Assassination
6 mins
Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani's Assassination
Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Concerns
8 mins
Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Concerns
Gaston Sichilima Issues Warning to Zambian President About MMD Leader
8 mins
Gaston Sichilima Issues Warning to Zambian President About MMD Leader
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: Regaining Control of Crimea Crucial in Conflict with Russia
15 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: Regaining Control of Crimea Crucial in Conflict with Russia
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
1 hour
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
1 hour
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app