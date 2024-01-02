Saudi Arabia’s 2023 Executions Surge, Drawing Increased International Criticism

In 2023, a total of 170 individuals met their end on the execution block in Saudi Arabia, marking a significant increase from the 147 executions recorded in the previous year. The year-end was particularly grim, with four individuals sentenced to death on New Year’s Eve alone.

Those who fell under the executioner’s blade comprised a diverse group. Among them were individuals accused of terrorism-related offenses and two soldiers found guilty of treason. The official Saudi Press Agency disclosed that the four individuals executed on New Year’s Eve were convicted murderers.

Global Standing in Capital Punishment

These figures place Saudi Arabia in a dubious position globally. According to Amnesty International, the kingdom had the third-highest number of executions worldwide in 2022, trailing only China and Iran. December 2023 proved to be the most prolific month for executions in Saudi Arabia, with 38 individuals executed.

The extensive use of capital punishment in Saudi Arabia has drawn a barrage of criticism from human rights activists and international observers. The execution of 81 people in a single day in March 2022 stands out as a particularly shocking incident. Despite the international condemnation, Saudi authorities continue to defend their use of the death penalty. They claim it is a necessary measure to maintain public order and argue it is justified under Sharia law.