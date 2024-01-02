en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Saudi Arabia’s 2023 Executions Surge, Drawing Increased International Criticism

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Saudi Arabia’s 2023 Executions Surge, Drawing Increased International Criticism

In 2023, a total of 170 individuals met their end on the execution block in Saudi Arabia, marking a significant increase from the 147 executions recorded in the previous year. The year-end was particularly grim, with four individuals sentenced to death on New Year’s Eve alone.

Those who fell under the executioner’s blade comprised a diverse group. Among them were individuals accused of terrorism-related offenses and two soldiers found guilty of treason. The official Saudi Press Agency disclosed that the four individuals executed on New Year’s Eve were convicted murderers.

Global Standing in Capital Punishment

These figures place Saudi Arabia in a dubious position globally. According to Amnesty International, the kingdom had the third-highest number of executions worldwide in 2022, trailing only China and Iran. December 2023 proved to be the most prolific month for executions in Saudi Arabia, with 38 individuals executed.

The extensive use of capital punishment in Saudi Arabia has drawn a barrage of criticism from human rights activists and international observers. The execution of 81 people in a single day in March 2022 stands out as a particularly shocking incident. Despite the international condemnation, Saudi authorities continue to defend their use of the death penalty. They claim it is a necessary measure to maintain public order and argue it is justified under Sharia law.

0
Crime Human Rights Saudi Arabia
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Incident in North Waziristan: Six Barbers Brutally Murdered, Police Launch Investigation

By Mazhar Abbas

Tragic Incidents Unfold in Karachi: Body Found at Railway Station and Arrests Made for New Year's Celebratory Firing

By Mazhar Abbas

Visually Impaired Mother Pleads for Police Assistance in Finding Missing Child in Lagos

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation

By Geeta Pillai

High-Speed Chase on Hume Highway: Victorian Woman Charged, Police Offi ...
@Australia · 18 mins
High-Speed Chase on Hume Highway: Victorian Woman Charged, Police Offi ...
heart comment 0
WA Police Back Officer Involved in Controversial New Year’s Eve Arrest

By Geeta Pillai

WA Police Back Officer Involved in Controversial New Year's Eve Arrest
South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Public Attack

By BNN Correspondents

South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Public Attack
Fuzzy Field Day 2024: Significant Police Operation Leads to Multiple Drug-Related Arrests

By Geeta Pillai

Fuzzy Field Day 2024: Significant Police Operation Leads to Multiple Drug-Related Arrests
Human Trafficking in India: A Chilling Tale of Exploitation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Human Trafficking in India: A Chilling Tale of Exploitation
Latest Headlines
World News
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
5 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
9 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
10 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
10 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
10 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
10 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
13 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
13 mins
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
13 mins
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
29 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app