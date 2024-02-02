Saudi Arabia Executes Four Ethiopian Expatriates: Justice or Human Rights Violation?

In a chilling execution that has ruffled human rights activists worldwide, Saudi Arabia has imposed the ultimate penalty on four Ethiopian expatriates convicted of a Sudanese national's murder. The Saudi Interior Ministry confirmed the convicts' involvement in the brutal crime, which saw the victim tied, bludgeoned, and stabbed to death. Additionally, the convicts' criminal repertoire extended beyond murder - they were also guilty of mugging, attempted homicide, and armed robbery.

Justice Served or Human Rights Violated?

The verdict, upheld by appeals and supreme courts, was ratified by a royal order, and the execution took place in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia's justice system permits capital punishment for heinous crimes, such as murder, terrorism, drug smuggling, and trafficking. The recent execution echoes an earlier incident where two Bangladeshi nationals were put to death for murdering an Indian citizen.

These executions form part of a grim pattern in Saudi Arabia, where the death penalty is doled out in alarming numbers. In 2022, the Kingdom executed 196 death row inmates - 81 in a single day, marking a 30-year high for capital punishments in the country. This robust application of the death penalty and the stringent enforcement of Sharia law have garnered extensive criticism.

A Question of Human Rights

Human rights organizations and countries across the globe have expressed concern over Saudi Arabia's capital punishment record. According to non-profit ALQST, the Kingdom executed at least 172 individuals in 2023, including four on New Year's Eve, spotlighting the country's questionable human rights record. The executions of the Ethiopian expatriates have further fuelled these concerns, raising critical questions about the use of the death penalty and the adherence to Islamic law in Saudi Arabia.