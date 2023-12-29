Sara Cameron’s Murderer Awaits Second Parole Hearing

Michael Robinson, a bus driver and ex-military man, awaits his second parole hearing on February 5, 2024, potentially paving the path to his release from prison. Robinson, the confessed killer of Sara Cameron, a 23-year-old sports management student, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2004 with a minimum term of 17 years. The case, once one of the region’s most notorious unsolved mysteries, could see a new chapter should the Parole Board deem Robinson’s risk to society diminished.

A Brutal Crime

The murder of Finnish-born Sara Cameron in April 2000 near her home in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, sent shockwaves across the community. Returning from a Metro station, Sara was ruthlessly attacked by Robinson who attempted to rape her, strangled her to death, and discarded her naked body under a hedge in a field. The brutality of the act and the quest for justice for Sara became a cause célèbre in the region.

Elusive Justice

Despite a massive investigation, including nearly 3,000 calls and more than 5,000 DNA samples, Robinson managed to elude capture for four years. His arrest only came after a minor criminal damage incident led to a routine DNA swab that matched the samples from Sara’s murder. Robinson confessed to the killing following his arrest, providing some semblance of closure to Sara’s family and the community that had been haunted by the unresolved crime.

Parole Hearing: Public Safety Paramount

The Parole Board’s upcoming parole hearing for Robinson will consider his risk to the public and any changes in his behavior. The Board underscores that its overriding priority is public safety. In determining whether Robinson is fit for release, the Board will evaluate the evidence meticulously, cognizant of the gravity of the crime and the potential implications of their decision.