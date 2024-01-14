Sar Sokha Visits Kandal Provincial Prison, Encourages Rehabilitation and Good Behavior

January 10, 2024, marked a noteworthy day for the inmates of Kandal Provincial Prison in Takhmao town, Kandal Province, Cambodia, as they received a personal visit from the Minister of Interior, Sar Sokha. The minister shared a message of encouragement, buoying the spirits of the inmates. He urged them to maintain their health and discipline, hinting at the possibility of earning sentence reductions or pardons with good behavior.

Emphasizing Vocational Training & Rehabilitation

Sokha further stressed the importance of vocational training opportunities offered by the prison. He noted these as a crucial step towards the inmates’ reintegration into society as productive members once their sentence is served. His words resonated with the inmates, who saw the value in gaining skills that could help them secure a meaningful livelihood post-prison.

Inspection of Prison Facilities

During his visit, Sokha also made a thorough inspection of the prison’s facilities, including its sports building, vocational training center, library, vegetable garden, and medical center. A significant part of his inspection involved the isolated facility of Khieu Samphan, the former Khmer Rouge leader sentenced to life imprisonment in 2014 for his crimes against humanity.

Responses and Reactions

On social media, Touch Sokhak, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, highlighted Sokha’s visit and his advice to the inmates. Am Sam Ath, operations director at the rights group LICADHO, commented on the significance of such encouragement for inmates, stating that despite being denied certain rights by the courts, they are still citizens who need support to transform and rehabilitate.

Moreover, Senior Minister and chair of the Cambodian Human Rights Committee, Keo Remy, had previously visited the same prison on December 20, 2023. He inspected the conditions and ensured that national and international human rights standards were being upheld. Remy praised the prison staff for their commitment to improving the living conditions of the detainees and respecting their rights while emphasizing the need to prevent violence and torture within the facility.