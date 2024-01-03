en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

SAPS Apprehends Suspects Linked to New Year’s Eve Triple Homicide in Gugulethu

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:34 am EST
SAPS Apprehends Suspects Linked to New Year’s Eve Triple Homicide in Gugulethu

In the early hours of the New Year, the peaceful streets of Gugulethu, Cape Town, were shattered by a hail of bullets, leaving three people dead and another critically injured. The Western Cape government has hailed the South African Police Service (SAPS) for their swift action in apprehending two suspects linked to this horrific triple homicide. The suspects, aged 26 and 36, were arrested on a Wednesday morning, mere days after the incident.

Dreadful New Year’s Eve Carnage

The incident unfolded on New Year’s Eve when unknown assailants unleashed a barrage of gunfire on three stationary cars at Block P. The ruthless attack resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including a 14-year-old child, casting a pall of sorrow over the festive season.

Swift SAPS Response

The SAPS was swift to respond to this act of senseless violence. The apprehension of the two suspects is a testament to their commitment to justice and maintaining law and order. Reagen Allen, the Western Cape MEC for police oversight, lauded the SAPS’s prompt and effective action, stating that if such a response is indicative of future police work, it would serve as a stern warning to criminals.

Justice in Sight

The arrested suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Friday. However, the quest for justice doesn’t end there. The police are still hot on the trail of a third suspect believed to be involved in the case. This relentless pursuit underscores the unwavering commitment of the SAPS to ensure that those guilty of such heinous acts are brought to book, offering some solace to the grieving families of the victims.

0
Crime Law South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Wilmington Man Sentenced to Over Six Years for Multiple Sex Crimes
Ricky T. Webb Jr., a 41-year-old Wilmington resident, has been sentenced to a prison term ranging from 73 to 148 months for his involvement in multiple sex crimes against a minor. The charges, to which Webb pleaded guilty on December 14, 2023, were a result of an Internet Crimes Against Children case investigated by the
Wilmington Man Sentenced to Over Six Years for Multiple Sex Crimes
Judge Upholds Confidentiality of Drug Court Records in Rangamar Case
5 mins ago
Judge Upholds Confidentiality of Drug Court Records in Rangamar Case
Atlantic City Man Arrested for Hostage Situation and Assault
6 mins ago
Atlantic City Man Arrested for Hostage Situation and Assault
Contraband Intercepted at Cowansville Institution: CSC Intensifies Security Measures
4 mins ago
Contraband Intercepted at Cowansville Institution: CSC Intensifies Security Measures
Repeat Cannabis Cultivator Simon King Sentenced Again: Faces Proceeds of Crime Act Hearing
4 mins ago
Repeat Cannabis Cultivator Simon King Sentenced Again: Faces Proceeds of Crime Act Hearing
Social Media Deception Leads to Human Trafficking Nightmare in Chhattisgarh
5 mins ago
Social Media Deception Leads to Human Trafficking Nightmare in Chhattisgarh
Latest Headlines
World News
Mazda's 2024 CX-50: Where Off-Road Readiness Meets Affordable Luxury
44 seconds
Mazda's 2024 CX-50: Where Off-Road Readiness Meets Affordable Luxury
Addressing the Lack of Diversity in Winter Sports: A Move Towards Inclusion
45 seconds
Addressing the Lack of Diversity in Winter Sports: A Move Towards Inclusion
Northern Mariana Islands Gears Up for 2024 Micronesian Games
56 seconds
Northern Mariana Islands Gears Up for 2024 Micronesian Games
Online Racial Discrimination Linked to Suicidal Ideation in Black Adolescents, Study Finds
1 min
Online Racial Discrimination Linked to Suicidal Ideation in Black Adolescents, Study Finds
Political Shake-Up in Andhra Pradesh: Notable Defections from YSRCP to TDP
1 min
Political Shake-Up in Andhra Pradesh: Notable Defections from YSRCP to TDP
NMSA Opens Nominations for Annual Sports Awards and Hall of Fame
2 mins
NMSA Opens Nominations for Annual Sports Awards and Hall of Fame
Stevandrae Wells: From Basketball Player to International Referee
2 mins
Stevandrae Wells: From Basketball Player to International Referee
UK Conflict Reparations: A Better Way to Spend the Funds?
2 mins
UK Conflict Reparations: A Better Way to Spend the Funds?
Rookie Julian Phillips Stands Out in Chicago Bulls' Loss
2 mins
Rookie Julian Phillips Stands Out in Chicago Bulls' Loss
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app