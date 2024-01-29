SAPS Acknowledges National Investigative Hearing Report, Commits to Policing Improvements

In an acknowledgment of The National Investigative Hearing report, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has begun a comprehensive review of the document, released by the South African Human Rights Commission and the Cultural, Religious and Linguistic (CRL) Commission. The report, a deep dive into the July 2021 unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) that resulted in 350 fatalities, offers key insights into the events, the policing strategies, intelligence gathering, and the response to the incidents.

Transforming SAPS for Effective Policing

Notable strides within SAPS, as highlighted by the report, include the filling up of key intelligence positions, a thorough review of structures, and a marked improvement in the detection and collection of crime-related information. SAPS has also made significant advancements in frontline policing. Under Project 10 000, 20,000 police officers have been trained and deployed, fortifying the policing framework. Furthermore, the Public Order Police (POP) training has been enhanced and crowd management equipment aligned with international standards has been acquired, to better manage volatile situations.

Rebuilding Trust and Enhancing Community Engagement

Efforts are underway to rebuild trust between SAPS and the communities they serve. This involves increased community engagement and a strengthening of Community Police Forums. Confidence in law enforcement is critical to maintain law and order, and these initiatives are aimed at fostering a sense of security within communities.

Legal Actions and Convictions

In response to the unrest, SAPS has arrested 5,341 suspects, leading to 505 convictions. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation is currently investigating eight cases of incitement to violence, with one individual already sentenced to a 12-year prison term. These actions underscore SAPS' commitment to upholding justice and ensuring accountability for the unrest.

The SAPS respects the work of the Commissions and is planning to respond to the report within the stipulated timeframes, reaffirming its commitment to transparency, accountability, and to the people of South Africa.