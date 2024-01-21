Santosh Shelar: The Artist, the Maoist, and the Missing Decade

Santosh Shelar, a school dropout turned gifted artist, has been linked with the Pune-based cultural group Kabir Kala Manch (KKM)—a group police claim is a front for the Maoist organization CPI-Maoist. Shelar, who vanished over a decade ago, has recently been located in Sassoon General Hospital, Pune, under treatment. He has been on the wanted list of the Thane unit of the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) since 2011. Family sources indicate that he is contemplating surrendering.

The Disappearance and the Hunt

Shelar disappeared in 2010, and a missing person report was filed in January 2011. Around the same period, another youth, Prashant Kamble, also vanished and is believed to have joined CPI-Maoist alongside Shelar. In 2011, both were booked with others for alleged links to CPI-Maoist. Some of the individuals arrested with Shelar and Kamble were later released on bail.

Links to Notorious Events

Two KKM artists who arranged the Elgaar Parishad in Pune were apprehended by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for supposed Maoist links. An event they hosted is believed to have incited the Koregaon Bhima violence in 2018.

Unveiling the 'Revolutionary' Identity

In 2014, Gadchiroli police discovered materials, including a notebook carrying Shelar's suspected 'revolutionary name', Vishwa, during a confrontation with Maoists. Surrendered Maoists identified Shelar as 'Vishwa' and Kamble as 'Madhukar' or 'Madhu'. Shelar reportedly elevated to the position of deputy commander of a Maoist committee active in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district. A list issued by Chhattisgarh police featured his name and photograph, marking him as an active Maoist operative.