Santa Rosa Police Department Cracks Down on Crime: Three Arrested

Following an exhaustive investigation, the Santa Rosa Police Department has made significant progress in apprehending three individuals implicated in a series of crimes ranging from mail theft to child endangerment. Michael Stromberg, a 34-year-old local Windsor resident, emerged as the primary suspect, linked to an astonishing 35 felony violations while on parole.

Apprehension and Investigation

Stromberg was apprehended during a routine traffic stop on US Highway 101. Concurrently, detectives executed a search warrant at his residence in Windsor. There, they encountered resistance from two other individuals—Tamy Alexander, accompanied by her two minor children, and Seth Bulcke, who had barricaded himself in the garage.

Discovery of Illegal Activities

After overcoming the initial resistance, the investigators discovered a veritable trove of illegal activities within the garage occupied by Bulcke. They found evidence of firearm manufacturing, illegal firearm parts, and narcotics. A subsequent probe revealed a storage unit, rented under Bulcke’s name, that housed an array of firearms, including assault weapons. Moreover, the residence search unearthed drug paraphernalia and narcotics in areas within easy reach of the children, raising concerns about their potential accidental exposure.

Charges and Arrests

As a result of the investigation, Stromberg now faces 37 felony charges. Alexander has been slapped with six charges, while Bulcke is looking at ten charges. All three suspects have been booked into the Sonoma County Jail, marking a significant victory for the Santa Rosa Police Department in their fight against crime.