Belize

Santa Elena Town Call Center Agent Robbed and Assaulted in Broad Daylight

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:25 pm EST
Santa Elena Town Call Center Agent Robbed and Assaulted in Broad Daylight

In an alarming incident that unfolded on Thursday afternoon, a 27-year-old call center agent named Vidal Gonzalez became the latest victim of street crime in Santa Elena Town. Gonzalez was ambushed while walking along San Jose Road, a seemingly ordinary day turning into a nightmare at the hands of two unidentified assailants.

Unexpected Encounter

The incident occurred around 3 pm. Gonzalez was caught off guard when a man cloaked in a long-sleeved red shirt emerged from the nearby bushes. The man menacingly brandished what appeared to be a blade, demanding Gonzalez’s possessions. Before he could react, a second assailant materialized, threatening him from behind with an unidentified object.

A Terrifying Ordeal

Caught between the two attackers, Gonzalez was left with little choice but to surrender his belongings. The assailants made off with his gold chain and wallet – containing $320 in cash – a total loss amounting to $620. In a peculiar turn of events, they also seized his work CPU unit. However, the robbery didn’t end at material possessions.

Physical Assault

During the confrontation, Gonzalez was punched twice in the face. In a desperate attempt to protect his mobile phone, it was knocked out of his hands and onto the ground, suffering considerable damage. The assailants didn’t stop there. They landed blows to his legs, knocking him off balance and causing him to fall. With that, they fled the scene, leaving behind a shaken and battered Gonzalez.

Authorities have been alerted and are currently investigating the incident. Meanwhile, Gonzalez’s ordeal serves as a stark reminder of the growing menace of street crime, a concern that demands urgent attention and action.

0
Belize Crime
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

