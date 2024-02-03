Santa Barbara Tennis Coach Arrested Over Historical Sex Crimes

On a quiet day in Santa Barbara, Peter Aibor Jeschke, a 50-year-old local tennis coach, found himself surrounded by the stern faces of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department. His arrest, on allegations of sex crimes dating back to 2000, sent shockwaves through the community. The charges, brought forth by a survivor who accused Jeschke of exploiting their trust and violating their innocence during their teenage years, have opened a Pandora's box of past offenses.

Allegations Emerge

A report lodged by the survivor in October 2023, revealed a disturbing pattern of sexual misconduct. Jeschke has been charged with five counts of lewd or lascivious acts involving a teen aged 14 or 15, and two counts of oral copulation with a person under 16. The nature of these charges indicate a chilling abuse of power, with Jeschke using his position as a tennis coach to prey on those under his tutelage.

A History of Offenses

This isn't Jeschke's first brush with the law. In fact, he previously faced similar charges, resulting in a seven-year and eight-month prison sentence after parole violations in 2011. Despite his criminal history, Jeschke managed to integrate back into society, resuming his role as a tennis coach and continuing his cycle of abuse.

Ongoing Investigation

Jeschke is currently lodged in the Main Jail, his bail set at a hefty $100,000. However, the case is far from closed. The Sheriff's Department is conducting a meticulous, ongoing investigation, painstakingly piecing together the fragments of Jeschke's past. They've also issued a public appeal, urging anyone with additional information to come forward. The community wait in apprehension, wondering what else this investigation might uncover in the days to come.