Sanford Man, David Ball Jr., Sentenced to Two Years Probation for January 6 Capitol Attack

On January 9th, 2024, David Ball Jr., a resident of Sanford, and the proprietor of Broken Glass Co. in Wells, received a sentence of two years of probation for his participation in the infamous January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Ball’s involvement saw him spend approximately 20 minutes inside the Capitol during the tumultuous event, engaging in acts of parading, demonstrating, and picketing. His actions have cost him a $500 fine and a further $500 in restitution following his guilty plea to a single misdemeanor count.

Lighter Sentence Amid Plea Deal

David Ball’s sentencing follows a plea deal that took place last year with federal prosecutors. This deal resulted in the dismissal of three other charges that Ball faced. Had he been found guilty of these charges, he would have been staring down a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a five-year probation period. Ball’s sentencing on Thursday, however, saw him receive a lighter sentence than the 36 months of probation and 21 days of intermittent confinement that the prosecution sought.

Maine’s Involvement in the Capitol Attack

David Ball Jr. is one of eight individuals hailing from Maine to face charges related to the U.S. Capitol attack. The FBI initiated an investigation into Ball in February of 2021, following the receipt of anonymous tips and photographic evidence from informants that placed him at the scene of the event. Although Ball did not face accusations of violent conduct towards law enforcement officers, U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves underscored Ball’s close proximity to the initial breach of the building and to the hostile crowd that congregated in the crypt area.

Defense Cites Good Character and Remorse

In Ball’s defense, his attorneys underscored his lack of a criminal record, his compliance during the pretrial release, and his role as both a family man and an employer. Ball himself has expressed regret for his actions, stating that he has experienced a ‘constant feeling of shame’ since the incident.