en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Sanford Man, David Ball Jr., Sentenced to Two Years Probation for January 6 Capitol Attack

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:15 pm EST
Sanford Man, David Ball Jr., Sentenced to Two Years Probation for January 6 Capitol Attack

On January 9th, 2024, David Ball Jr., a resident of Sanford, and the proprietor of Broken Glass Co. in Wells, received a sentence of two years of probation for his participation in the infamous January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Ball’s involvement saw him spend approximately 20 minutes inside the Capitol during the tumultuous event, engaging in acts of parading, demonstrating, and picketing. His actions have cost him a $500 fine and a further $500 in restitution following his guilty plea to a single misdemeanor count.

Lighter Sentence Amid Plea Deal

David Ball’s sentencing follows a plea deal that took place last year with federal prosecutors. This deal resulted in the dismissal of three other charges that Ball faced. Had he been found guilty of these charges, he would have been staring down a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a five-year probation period. Ball’s sentencing on Thursday, however, saw him receive a lighter sentence than the 36 months of probation and 21 days of intermittent confinement that the prosecution sought.

Maine’s Involvement in the Capitol Attack

David Ball Jr. is one of eight individuals hailing from Maine to face charges related to the U.S. Capitol attack. The FBI initiated an investigation into Ball in February of 2021, following the receipt of anonymous tips and photographic evidence from informants that placed him at the scene of the event. Although Ball did not face accusations of violent conduct towards law enforcement officers, U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves underscored Ball’s close proximity to the initial breach of the building and to the hostile crowd that congregated in the crypt area.

Defense Cites Good Character and Remorse

In Ball’s defense, his attorneys underscored his lack of a criminal record, his compliance during the pretrial release, and his role as both a family man and an employer. Ball himself has expressed regret for his actions, stating that he has experienced a ‘constant feeling of shame’ since the incident.

0
Crime Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Bristol Journalist Wrongfully Accused of Shoplifting During a Goodwill Gesture
On a crisp afternoon in Bristol, a routine errand turned into a public ordeal for journalist Roxana Shirazi. She had taken on the responsibility of returning unwanted Christmas gifts on behalf of a 98-year-old man named Roy, but this act of kindness would unexpectedly thrust her into the harsh glare of public accusation. The scene
Bristol Journalist Wrongfully Accused of Shoplifting During a Goodwill Gesture
Derbyshire Police Officer Dismissed for Gross Misconduct
2 mins ago
Derbyshire Police Officer Dismissed for Gross Misconduct
Justice Department Seeks Death Penalty for Buffalo Supermarket Shooter
3 mins ago
Justice Department Seeks Death Penalty for Buffalo Supermarket Shooter
Morgan Stanley Pays $249 Million to Settle Block Trade Probe
2 mins ago
Morgan Stanley Pays $249 Million to Settle Block Trade Probe
Texas Police Seize Slot Machines and Vapes in Sweeping Crackdown on Illegal Activities
2 mins ago
Texas Police Seize Slot Machines and Vapes in Sweeping Crackdown on Illegal Activities
Dramatic Multi-County Police Chase Ends in Arrests in Central Texas
2 mins ago
Dramatic Multi-County Police Chase Ends in Arrests in Central Texas
Latest Headlines
World News
WWE Superstar Bayley Discusses Pressure and Strategy Ahead of Match with Bianca Belair
19 seconds
WWE Superstar Bayley Discusses Pressure and Strategy Ahead of Match with Bianca Belair
RBC Capital Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Raises Price Target
21 seconds
RBC Capital Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Raises Price Target
Horse Racing in New Zealand Poised for a Resurgence with $55 Million Renovation at Ellerslie Racecourse
35 seconds
Horse Racing in New Zealand Poised for a Resurgence with $55 Million Renovation at Ellerslie Racecourse
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Demands Transparency from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
2 mins
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Demands Transparency from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
Key Strikers to Watch in the Rescheduled AFCON 2023 Tournament
3 mins
Key Strikers to Watch in the Rescheduled AFCON 2023 Tournament
Survey Reveals High Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders Among Bus Drivers
3 mins
Survey Reveals High Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders Among Bus Drivers
President Tinubu Suspends National Social Investment Programme
4 mins
President Tinubu Suspends National Social Investment Programme
Matteo Salvini Defends His Migration Policies in Palermo Court
7 mins
Matteo Salvini Defends His Migration Policies in Palermo Court
Aliyev's Interview Echoes Azerbaijan's Strength and Self-Reliance: An Analysis
8 mins
Aliyev's Interview Echoes Azerbaijan's Strength and Self-Reliance: An Analysis
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app