Sand Winner Sentenced for Stealing Cattle: A Tale of Deception Unraveled

In an unexpected turn of events, Ganiu Munkaila, a 38-year-old sand winner, has been handed a two-year imprisonment sentence with hard labor. The verdict was passed by the Accra Circuit Court, following a thorough trial that found Munkaila guilty of stealing 37 cattle worth GH₵37,000.00.

Falsely Accused and Uncovered

Munkaila was acquitted of abetment of crime, but his plea of not guilty for theft did not hold water in the court of law. The case was vigorously prosecuted by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Emmanuel Nyamekye. The DSP laid out concrete evidence revealing how Munkaila was entrusted with the complainant's cattle business in 2013. Munkaila had come with a recommendation from one Mallam Dramani and was given cash to purchase additional cattle to augment the existing herd.

A Scheme Gone Wrong

However, things took a turn when Munkaila failed to deliver all the cattle he was supposed to. He then attempted to mask his theft by organizing a fake robbery with accomplices, falsely implicating other herdsmen. This elaborate ruse led to the wrongful arrest of innocent herdsmen.

Justice Served

The truth unraveled when the complainant's attempts to verify the number of cattle were repeatedly dodged by Munkaila. His evasive actions raised suspicion, and subsequently, his plot was uncovered. The verdict serves as a stark reminder of the possible consequences of theft and deception.