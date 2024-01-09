San Rafael Woman Detained for Alleged Matricide: Investigation Underway

In a chilling incident that has left San Rafael rattled, a woman named Tonantzyn Oris Beltran, 28, was apprehended under the suspicion of fatally stabbing her mother. The San Rafael Police were summoned to an apartment complex in the Terra Linda district following reports of a quarrel and a potential stabbing scenario. A scene straight from a horror movie awaited the officers as they found Beltran on a balcony, her clothes and knife drenched in blood, standing unnervingly close to the victim who had been stabbed.

Arrest Amidst Resistance

Beltran displayed defiance as she disregarded the officers’ commands. However, the police managed to take her into custody after forcefully entering the apartment. The quick response of firefighters ensured that the victim received immediate first aid and was promptly transported to a hospital. But, her injuries were too severe, and she succumbed approximately an hour and a half later.

An Unfortunate Victim

The 55-year-old victim, whose identity has been kept confidential until her family is notified, was revealed to be Beltran’s mother. The news has sent shockwaves through the community as they grapple with this unnerving truth. As Beltran faces charges for murder, detectives are delving deeper to uncover the motive behind this heinous crime.

Continued Investigation

The police are joining forces with the Marin County Coroner’s Office in their investigation. They are extending a plea to the community, urging anyone with information about this crime to step forward and assist in the investigation by contacting the San Rafael Police. This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the darkness that lurks in the corners of society, even in the most unsuspecting places.