en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

San Rafael Woman Detained for Alleged Matricide: Investigation Underway

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:04 am EST
San Rafael Woman Detained for Alleged Matricide: Investigation Underway

In a chilling incident that has left San Rafael rattled, a woman named Tonantzyn Oris Beltran, 28, was apprehended under the suspicion of fatally stabbing her mother. The San Rafael Police were summoned to an apartment complex in the Terra Linda district following reports of a quarrel and a potential stabbing scenario. A scene straight from a horror movie awaited the officers as they found Beltran on a balcony, her clothes and knife drenched in blood, standing unnervingly close to the victim who had been stabbed.

Arrest Amidst Resistance

Beltran displayed defiance as she disregarded the officers’ commands. However, the police managed to take her into custody after forcefully entering the apartment. The quick response of firefighters ensured that the victim received immediate first aid and was promptly transported to a hospital. But, her injuries were too severe, and she succumbed approximately an hour and a half later.

An Unfortunate Victim

The 55-year-old victim, whose identity has been kept confidential until her family is notified, was revealed to be Beltran’s mother. The news has sent shockwaves through the community as they grapple with this unnerving truth. As Beltran faces charges for murder, detectives are delving deeper to uncover the motive behind this heinous crime.

Continued Investigation

The police are joining forces with the Marin County Coroner’s Office in their investigation. They are extending a plea to the community, urging anyone with information about this crime to step forward and assist in the investigation by contacting the San Rafael Police. This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the darkness that lurks in the corners of society, even in the most unsuspecting places.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
6 mins ago
Public Appeal Launched by Durham Police to Locate Wanted Man
Durham Police have issued a public appeal in an attempt to locate 40-year-old Richard Jenkinson, who is currently wanted on recall to prison. The authorities have urged anyone with information on Jenkinson’s whereabouts to come forward and assist the police in their ongoing investigation. The appeal, made public on January 9, highlights the crucial role
Public Appeal Launched by Durham Police to Locate Wanted Man
Mumbai Man Arrested for Murdering Bank Manager Girlfriend in Navi Mumbai Hotel
14 mins ago
Mumbai Man Arrested for Murdering Bank Manager Girlfriend in Navi Mumbai Hotel
Road Rage Incident Turns Fatal After Bills-Dolphins Game in South Florida
18 mins ago
Road Rage Incident Turns Fatal After Bills-Dolphins Game in South Florida
54-Year Sentence for West Midlands Robbery Gang: A Reign of Terror Ends
8 mins ago
54-Year Sentence for West Midlands Robbery Gang: A Reign of Terror Ends
Woodstock Shed Fire Reveals Unfortunate Victim: Investigation Underway
10 mins ago
Woodstock Shed Fire Reveals Unfortunate Victim: Investigation Underway
Ex-Air Force Agent Harrod Sentenced to 10 Years for Child Molestation
13 mins ago
Ex-Air Force Agent Harrod Sentenced to 10 Years for Child Molestation
Latest Headlines
World News
Jena Powell, Ohio State Legislator, Not Seeking Reelection Amid Legislative Controversies
32 seconds
Jena Powell, Ohio State Legislator, Not Seeking Reelection Amid Legislative Controversies
Thierry Henry Takes Reins of France's U21 Team, Set to Lead Euro 2025 Qualifying Campaign
1 min
Thierry Henry Takes Reins of France's U21 Team, Set to Lead Euro 2025 Qualifying Campaign
Annual Reds Caravan 2024: A Celebration of Baseball Across Reds Country
1 min
Annual Reds Caravan 2024: A Celebration of Baseball Across Reds Country
House Republicans Call for Contempt of Congress Charges Against Hunter Biden
2 mins
House Republicans Call for Contempt of Congress Charges Against Hunter Biden
Pedro Pascal's Unwavering Resilience: Injury to Recovery Amidst Career Heights
3 mins
Pedro Pascal's Unwavering Resilience: Injury to Recovery Amidst Career Heights
Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Enriches Board with Appointment of Patricia S. Andrews
3 mins
Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Enriches Board with Appointment of Patricia S. Andrews
Mike Miller: From Star Player to Special Teams Coordinator
5 mins
Mike Miller: From Star Player to Special Teams Coordinator
Governor Jeff Landry Signals Major Policy Shifts in Louisiana in Inauguration Speech
6 mins
Governor Jeff Landry Signals Major Policy Shifts in Louisiana in Inauguration Speech
Miracle Baby Arlo and the Triumph of Pediatric Cardiac Care at B.C. Children's Hospital
6 mins
Miracle Baby Arlo and the Triumph of Pediatric Cardiac Care at B.C. Children's Hospital
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
49 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app