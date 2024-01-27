San Pedro Man, Christian Chavez, Arrested for Attempted Murder

Christian Chavez, a 36-year-old resident of San Pedro, is under arrest, charged with attempted murder. This follows a shooting incident that occurred in Moreno Valley on January 22. The arrest was executed by deputies from the Moreno Valley Investigation Bureau, working in collaboration with the Riverside County Fugitive Warrant Enforcement team.

Chavez Apprehended at San Pedro Residence

The law enforcement teams served a search warrant at Chavez's residence. The search yielded items tied to the shooting incident, providing further evidence against the accused. The victim of the shooting was discovered in Moreno Valley, wounded by gunshot. The victim was promptly hospitalized and is reported to be in a stable condition.

Swift Action by Law Enforcement

Christian Chavez, the alleged shooter, had escaped the scene before deputies could arrive. However, the swift response by law enforcement led to his capture without any resistance. Chavez was then booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center. The court has set his bail at a substantial $1 million, reflecting the severity of the charges against him.

Call for Public Assistance

The authorities have refrained from disclosing background information on Chavez. However, they have requested the public's assistance in the investigation. They urge anyone with further information about the shooting case to reach out to Investigator Jesus Acevedo. This call illustrates the ongoing dedication of the authorities to ensure the full facts emerge, and justice is served in this case.