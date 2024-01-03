San Mateo Police Arrest Suspect in High-Speed Chase Incident

San Mateo police have successfully apprehended a wanted suspect, Joshua Carmelich, 31, from Oakdale, on grave felony charges. The charges stem from an incident that transpired on November 19, 2023, where Carmelich allegedly attempted to strike a police officer with a stolen vehicle during a high-speed pursuit.

The High-Speed Chase

The chase was initiated by the California Highway Patrol, after which it entered San Mateo. Fairfield police joined the pursuit near El Camino Real and 4th Avenue. Carmelich was observed attempting to enter various businesses before fleeing from officers in a stolen GMC Sierra. His escape attempt was marked by reckless driving, including mounting curbs and driving on sidewalks, endangering the lives of many in his path. An officer’s life was put in direct danger when he had to evade the oncoming vehicle.

The Conclusion of the Pursuit

The chase reached its conclusion when Carmelich, in his desperation to avoid capture, crashed through a fence and into San Mateo Creek. Despite this, he managed to evade immediate capture.

The Arrest

After an exhaustive investigation, Carmelich was finally arrested in Modesto. He faces serious charges, including assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, and evading an officer with a total disregard for public safety. Joshua Carmelich is currently detained at the Stanislaus County Jail, awaiting trial for his alleged crimes.