en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

San Mateo Police Arrest Suspect in High-Speed Chase Incident

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:10 pm EST
San Mateo Police Arrest Suspect in High-Speed Chase Incident

San Mateo police have successfully apprehended a wanted suspect, Joshua Carmelich, 31, from Oakdale, on grave felony charges. The charges stem from an incident that transpired on November 19, 2023, where Carmelich allegedly attempted to strike a police officer with a stolen vehicle during a high-speed pursuit.

The High-Speed Chase

The chase was initiated by the California Highway Patrol, after which it entered San Mateo. Fairfield police joined the pursuit near El Camino Real and 4th Avenue. Carmelich was observed attempting to enter various businesses before fleeing from officers in a stolen GMC Sierra. His escape attempt was marked by reckless driving, including mounting curbs and driving on sidewalks, endangering the lives of many in his path. An officer’s life was put in direct danger when he had to evade the oncoming vehicle.

The Conclusion of the Pursuit

The chase reached its conclusion when Carmelich, in his desperation to avoid capture, crashed through a fence and into San Mateo Creek. Despite this, he managed to evade immediate capture.

The Arrest

After an exhaustive investigation, Carmelich was finally arrested in Modesto. He faces serious charges, including assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, and evading an officer with a total disregard for public safety. Joshua Carmelich is currently detained at the Stanislaus County Jail, awaiting trial for his alleged crimes.

0
Crime Law United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sydney Resident Matthew Syron Left Blind After Brutal Boxing Day Assault in Leeds

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Industrial Accident: Worker Crushed, Forklift Driver Flees Scene

By Quadri Adejumo

Progress in the 2021 Livermore Hotel Murder Case: A Deep Dive

By Wojciech Zylm

New Year's Day Brawl in Māhia: Man Hospitalized, Police Seek Witnesses

By Mazhar Abbas

Verbal Dispute at Florida Gas Station Turns Violent: Man Arrested for ...
@Crime · 10 mins
Verbal Dispute at Florida Gas Station Turns Violent: Man Arrested for ...
heart comment 0
Rage-Driven Shooting in Anchorage: Man Charged with Attempted Murder

By Ebenezer Mensah

Rage-Driven Shooting in Anchorage: Man Charged with Attempted Murder
Northern Territory Police Tackle Unrest in Wadeye Community

By Geeta Pillai

Northern Territory Police Tackle Unrest in Wadeye Community
Brothers Arrested for Violent Robbery: Potential Link to String of Crimes

By Mazhar Abbas

Brothers Arrested for Violent Robbery: Potential Link to String of Crimes
California Man Indicted for Attempting to Assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh

By BNN Correspondents

California Man Indicted for Attempting to Assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh
Latest Headlines
World News
A.J. Brown Boosts Team Spirit Amid Eagles' Performance Slump
12 seconds
A.J. Brown Boosts Team Spirit Amid Eagles' Performance Slump
Josh Liendo: The Well-Rounded Canadian Swimmer Making Waves Internationally
14 seconds
Josh Liendo: The Well-Rounded Canadian Swimmer Making Waves Internationally
Dispute Over Compensation Leads to Resignation of Columbus' Public Information Officer
15 seconds
Dispute Over Compensation Leads to Resignation of Columbus' Public Information Officer
Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Records Busy Holiday Period with 18 Missions
16 seconds
Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Records Busy Holiday Period with 18 Missions
Controversy Marks First Meeting of Lowndes County Board of Supervisors
22 seconds
Controversy Marks First Meeting of Lowndes County Board of Supervisors
Wrestler Alex Hammerstone Declares Free Agency, Announces Open Challenge
23 seconds
Wrestler Alex Hammerstone Declares Free Agency, Announces Open Challenge
TTFA Prepares for Leadership Transition as Normalisation Committee's Term Nears End
24 seconds
TTFA Prepares for Leadership Transition as Normalisation Committee's Term Nears End
Malaysia's Health Ministry Grapples with Enforcement Crisis: Prescription-Only Medicine Sold Without Prescription
25 seconds
Malaysia's Health Ministry Grapples with Enforcement Crisis: Prescription-Only Medicine Sold Without Prescription
Paige Bueckers' Role Shift: A Game Changer for UConn Women's Basketball
26 seconds
Paige Bueckers' Role Shift: A Game Changer for UConn Women's Basketball
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
2 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
3 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app