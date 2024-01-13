en English
Crime

San Jose Woman Kidnapped in Early Morning Carjacking, Remains Missing

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:30 pm EST
On a quiet Saturday morning in San Jose, the city was jolted awake by an alarming incident. A 31-year-old woman named Acela Pineda Silva was reportedly kidnapped. The incident, which took place in the early morning, involved a car theft with Silva still inside the vehicle. The area of the crime was identified as the vicinity between San Jose City Hall and St. James Park, near North Fifth and St. John streets.

Details of the Incident

The San Jose Police Department has reported that several individuals were involved in the carjacking. However, the exact number of culprits remains unclear. The stolen vehicle was later recovered, but Silva and at least one of the kidnappers remain missing, creating an increasing sense of urgency in the ongoing investigation.

A Plea for Public Assistance

As the search for Silva and her captors continues, the San Jose Police Department has issued a detailed description of the missing woman. Silva is a Hispanic female with long black hair, stands at 5’9″ tall, and weighs approximately 150 lbs. When last seen, she was dressed in a black sweater and black skirt. The police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward. They have provided a contact number for tips and have stressed the importance of immediately calling 911 if anyone spots Silva, considering her to be at immediate risk.

The Unresolved Mystery

As the city of San Jose waits with bated breath, the unsettling mystery surrounding Silva’s abduction continues to unfold. The exact circumstances of the incident and the identities of the perpetrators remain unknown. Amidst the fear and uncertainty, the city remains hopeful for Silva’s safe return, and the police continue their relentless efforts to uncover the truth behind this disturbing incident.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

