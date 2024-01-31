San Jose Hit-and-Run: The Tragic Loss of Vincent Thach

San Jose, a city already grappling with a spate of pedestrian fatalities, is mourning yet another tragic loss. Vincent Thach, a 26-year-old resident, was struck by an unidentified driver in a hit-and-run accident on January 11 at the intersection of Quimby Road and South White Road. The driver disappeared into the morning haze, leaving Thach with injuries that proved fatal 16 days later, on January 27. This incident marks the third pedestrian death in San Jose this year, further accentuating the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures in the city.

Remembering Vincent Thach

A cloud of sorrow hangs heavily over the Thach household. Family, friends, and acquaintances are grappling with the sudden demise of a young man known for his zest for life, intelligence, and boundless imagination. Vincent Thach, according to his cousin Kathleen Lam, was a beacon of kindness who viewed the world with childlike curiosity. His untimely departure has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him, underlining the human toll of such senseless accidents.

Family's Struggle and Appeal for Help

With their hearts heavy with grief, Thach's family is also burdened with mounting hospital and funeral expenses. To alleviate these financial strains, they have set up a GoFundMe page, hoping for the generosity of strangers to help them in this hour of need. Simultaneously, they are also appealing for the public's help in locating the driver responsible for the hit-and-run that claimed Vincent's life.

Police Investigation Underway

The San Jose Police Department is leaving no stone unturned in their search for the unidentified driver. Detective Dellicarpini of the department's Traffic Investigations Unit is urging anyone with information about the incident to step forward. The success of their investigation hinges on these crucial leads that can help bring justice to Vincent Thach and his mourning family. Meanwhile, the city's residents are left to ponder on the alarming frequency of pedestrian deaths, hoping for more effective measures to safeguard their streets.