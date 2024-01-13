San Ignacio Construction Worker Vanishes After Border Crossing

On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, a routine day morphed into an abyss of uncertainty for a San Ignacio family. Their son, 20-year-old construction worker, Arnold Gutierrez, set off to work and never returned. His last known location is a border crossing towards Santa Rosa, Peten, Guatemala, a path he treaded, unaccompanied, after parting ways with Marco Tulio, his boss’ son, in Bullet Tree Falls village.

Arnold Gutierrez: A Detailed Description

The missing man, hailing from San Ignacio Town in the Cayo District, is described as having a slim build, standing approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall. His wavy black hair, kept short, complements his brown complexion. On the day of his disappearance, Gutierrez was seen wearing a camouflage shirt, long faded grey pants, and a cap with an image of a rooster on the front – a detailed description provided in hopes of aiding the public to identify him.

The Investigation Continues

The police, meticulously piecing together Arnold’s last hours, have brought in another individual for questioning. This development, part of their ongoing investigation, is a testament to their commitment to uncover the truth behind Gutierrez’s disappearance. The police have also called upon the public to assist in the investigation, urging them to come forward with any information concerning Arnold’s whereabouts.

A Plea for Public Assistance

As each day passes, the urgency to locate Arnold Gutierrez grows. The police, in a bid to expedite the investigation, urge anyone with information, however trivial it may seem, to contact the nearest police station. In a time of collective fear and uncertainty, the smallest lead could pave the way to resolution and bring peace to a family living in the throes of worry.