San Francisco to Install 400 License Plate Readers in Fight Against Crime

In a decisive move to fortify the city’s fight against retail theft and auto burglaries, San Francisco has been allocated a substantial $17 million from the state’s Organized Retail Theft Grant Program. The city is set to deploy part of this grant for the installation of 400 automatic license plate readers across its expanse, as announced by Mayor London Breed.

Integrating Technology with Policing

The automatic license plate readers, an integral part of this initiative, are expected to serve a dual purpose. On one hand, they will enhance law enforcement efforts by providing a reliable mechanism for tracking vehicles involved in criminal activities such as retail theft, car break-ins, and illegal sideshows. On the other hand, they underscore the city’s commitment to integrating advanced technology with traditional police work in order to maintain law and order.

Locations and Concerns

While the specific locations for these readers have not been disclosed, it is anticipated they will cover around 100 intersections throughout the city. Some of these readers could also find their place on police cruisers. This strategic placement, however, has stirred concerns among privacy advocates like the Electronic Freedom Foundation. They argue that the widespread use of these readers could potentially infringe on privacy by tracking individuals’ movements and particularly targeting those visiting sensitive locations such as health centers, immigration clinics, and religious institutions.

City’s Stance

Despite these concerns, the city is forging ahead with its plans. This initiative represents a significant step towards bolstering its crime prevention capabilities, demonstrating the city’s proactive approach to combating crime and ensuring the safety of its residents.