San Francisco Sees Decrease in Crime, Increase in Visitors Over Holidays

San Francisco witnessed a significant drop in property-related crimes over the holiday season, even as the city welcomed an influx of visitors. The decrease in crime rates, coupled with the rise in customer traffic, offered a much-needed respite to local businesses, making a stark contrast to the city’s crime-ridden image in 2021.

Decline in Crime Rates

Following a surge in thefts by organized crime groups in 2021, the city saw a decrease in most crime categories in 2023. Notably, there was a nearly 50% drop in larceny theft, which includes retail theft and car break-ins, and a 26% decrease in burglaries. Mayor London Breed attributed this improvement to enhanced police tactics, including the use of bait trucks, CCTV, and plainclothes officers targeting hot spots for car thefts. Despite the overall decline, some crimes such as robberies and motor vehicle theft saw a slight increase.

Boost in Visitors and Business

The holiday season also saw an 11% increase in daily unique visitors to Union Square, a major retail area, and a rise in riders exiting the Powell and Union Square Muni subway stations. Taylor Enstall, a store manager at Samuel Scheuer Fine Linens, confirmed the increase in customer traffic. However, he stated that the numbers were not as high as the previous year, attributing this to an increase in people traveling. Nonetheless, the city’s initiatives, such as the Winter Walk, have had a positive impact on businesses, with an increase in sales and reservations at restaurants.

Future Plans to Curb Crime

Going forward, the city plans to continue its aggressive enforcement to maintain the decreases in crime rates. Measures include the installation of license plate readers, expanding the reserve officer program, and graduating the largest police academy class in over three years. These initiatives, coupled with the $15.3 million funding received to combat retail theft, are expected to further improve the city’s safety and security.