San Francisco Man Convicted for Wife's Murder in Church

In a chilling turn of events, a San Francisco man, Wyn Leung, 47, has been found guilty of first-degree murder following an act of domestic violence that led to the tragic death of his estranged wife, Jieyun Zhou. The conviction also included the violation of a restraining order that Zhou had previously procured against him.

Unfolding of the Tragic Event

On March 18, 2018, Palm Sunday, the church in Ingleside Heights bore witness to a grisly crime. Leung, in violation of the restraining order, found Zhou in the church kitchen after services and proceeded to stab her 20 times. This happened three days before their scheduled court date, where Zhou was seeking a divorce and custody of their children.

Details Surrounding Zhou's Death

Despite having a restraining order against him, Leung requested the pastor to ask Zhou to speak with him about child custody. Zhou however, refused. Her refusal resulted in the brutal attack that left her fatally wounded. She was later taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Leung, after the attack, also inflicted wounds on himself and was found by the police at the scene of the crime, still holding the knife.

Justice Served and a Plea for Help

The jury deliberated for four and a half days before reaching a verdict. Leung now faces a sentence of 26 years to life in state prison. The sentencing is scheduled for March 4. District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins, emphasized the importance of justice and accountability in cases of abuse. She also urged anyone in need of support to seek help and contact emergency services if necessary.