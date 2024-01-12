en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

San Francisco Entrepreneur Sentenced for $61M Cryptocurrency Ponzi Scheme

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:42 pm EST
San Francisco Entrepreneur Sentenced for $61M Cryptocurrency Ponzi Scheme

San Francisco-based entrepreneur, William Koo Ichioka, has been sentenced to a four-year prison term, and slapped with a hefty $5 million penalty for masterminding a deceptive cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme through his firm, Ichioka Ventures. The operation, active since 2019, lured investors with the tantalizing promise of a 10% return every 30 business days – a promise that proved empty as the firm never generated any income.

Unveiling the Scam

The multi-million-dollar fraud, estimated to be around $61 million, swindled over 100 investors, some of whom were friends and family members of Ichioka. The scam was revealed when Ichioka pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including wire fraud, securities fraud, tax fraud, and commodities fraud. The web of deceit began to unravel, thanks to the diligent efforts of IRS agents.

The Fallout

Alongside the professional repercussions, Ichioka also suffered personal financial losses, estimated between $50 to $60 million in bitcoins, due to misguided speculation on the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. The U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI have emphasized this case as a stark warning to potential fraudsters, showing the severe consequences awaiting those who engage in fraudulent investment activities.

Lessons from the Deceit

This case is a reminder of the dangers that lurk in the sphere of investment, particularly in the relatively new and often misunderstood realm of cryptocurrency. It underscores the importance of vigilance and due diligence in investment decisions, and the critical role of law enforcement agencies in maintaining the integrity of financial systems. As the dust settles on this case, investors are left to pick up the pieces, while Ichioka faces the music for his actions.

0
Crime Cryptocurrency United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Life Sentence for Reed Wischhusen: The Disturbing Plot of a Warehouse Worker
In an astounding display of criminal intent, Reed Wischhusen, a former employee at Lidl’s warehouse, was handed a life sentence with a minimum parole eligibility period of 12 years. Wischhusen was found guilty on multiple counts related to weapons, ammunition, and explosives. Obsession and a Detailed Plan for Destruction Wischhusen harbored a dark, disturbing fascination
Life Sentence for Reed Wischhusen: The Disturbing Plot of a Warehouse Worker
ASIRT Justifies RCMP Officer's Force Leading to Suspect's Paralysis
12 mins ago
ASIRT Justifies RCMP Officer's Force Leading to Suspect's Paralysis
Sweet Deception: Cocaine Cache Discovered in Shipment of Uruguayan Treats
13 mins ago
Sweet Deception: Cocaine Cache Discovered in Shipment of Uruguayan Treats
Fatal Stabbing Shatters Morning Calm in Portland's Old Town
6 mins ago
Fatal Stabbing Shatters Morning Calm in Portland's Old Town
Home Video Reignites Woody Allen Controversy as Hollywood Remembers Tisa Farrow
7 mins ago
Home Video Reignites Woody Allen Controversy as Hollywood Remembers Tisa Farrow
Merely Watching Child Pornography Not an Offence: Madras High Court
9 mins ago
Merely Watching Child Pornography Not an Offence: Madras High Court
Latest Headlines
World News
Kentucky's Bipartisan Bill Proposes Tax Exemption for Diapers
36 seconds
Kentucky's Bipartisan Bill Proposes Tax Exemption for Diapers
Balancing Asylum Seeker Distribution in Ireland Amid Crime Rate Misconceptions
2 mins
Balancing Asylum Seeker Distribution in Ireland Amid Crime Rate Misconceptions
'Morning Joe' Discusses Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Delay in Disclosing Health Issues
3 mins
'Morning Joe' Discusses Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Delay in Disclosing Health Issues
Overwatch 2024: Enhancing Teamwork and Core PvP Experience
3 mins
Overwatch 2024: Enhancing Teamwork and Core PvP Experience
Adjuvant Endocrine Therapy in Premenopausal Breast Cancer: A Deeper Look
3 mins
Adjuvant Endocrine Therapy in Premenopausal Breast Cancer: A Deeper Look
Dak Prescott's Stellar Rise as Dallas Cowboys' Starting Quarterback and the Push for Postseason Glory
5 mins
Dak Prescott's Stellar Rise as Dallas Cowboys' Starting Quarterback and the Push for Postseason Glory
Predators to Face Stars: Saros' Goalie Decision and Team's Resolve on Test
5 mins
Predators to Face Stars: Saros' Goalie Decision and Team's Resolve on Test
Liberal Democrats Demand Retrospective Vote on UK's Yemen Air Strikes
6 mins
Liberal Democrats Demand Retrospective Vote on UK's Yemen Air Strikes
Curtis Fleming Joins Charlton Athletic: A Strategic Move Towards Success
7 mins
Curtis Fleming Joins Charlton Athletic: A Strategic Move Towards Success
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
1 hour
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app