San Francisco City Employee Charged in Multi-Million Dollar Bribery Scheme

San Francisco's City Hall has been rocked by a scandal, with a city employee being charged in a grand scheme of grant funds misuse and bribery. The focal point of this case is Stanley Ellicott, a 38-year-old manager from the city's Department of Human Resources.

Ellicott's Alleged Involvement

Reports from the San Francisco District Attorney's Office suggest that Ellicott was part of a bribery plot that saw a massive misappropriation of funds from the city's Community Challenge Grant Program. These funds, meant for community development, are alleged to have been siphoned off between May 2017 and July 2021. The report accuses Ellicott of aiding Lanita Henriquez, who was directing the grant program during this period, in misappropriating public funds.

Contracts and Kickbacks

The scheme reportedly involved Henriquez entering contracts on behalf of the city with entities controlled by Rudolph Dwayne Jones, a former city employee. The contract sums totalled over $1.4 million. Ellicott, while being a city employee, is believed to have received more than $269,000 from Jones's RDJ Enterprises. He is also alleged to have paid Henriquez over $65,000 through Venmo and PayPal.

Misuse and Misdeeds

Ellicott's charges are not limited to bribery. He is also accused of undertaking unauthorized work on the grants, which included website, technical, and graphic design. This work was falsely billed as being done by an RDJ employee. Ellicott is further accused of selling cameras and electronic equipment on eBay. These were bought with grant money, which was originally intended to purchase earthquake supplies for neighborhood groups. The plot thickens with the involvement of false invoices for emergency equipment that was never purchased.

The Public Integrity Task Force is on the case and is urging the public to come forward with any information relating to this case.