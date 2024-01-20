San Antonio Welfare Check Unearths Homicide Scene: One Dead, One Injured

In a distressing discovery following a routine welfare check, the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) uncovered a harrowing scene of violence at a Northwest Side apartment complex on Pipers Creek. The incident, which has shaken the local community, culminated in the arrest of 45-year-old James Barber on severe charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A Grim Revelation

Responding to a welfare check at the Westmount at Three Fountains Apartments, SAPD found an 85-year-old man deceased and a 57-year-old woman critically injured. The woman was discovered in a state of distress, crying out for assistance before officers arrived at the scene. The elderly man, however, had already succumbed to his injuries. The victims' identities have been withheld pending notification of family members.

Suspect Found at the Scene

Upon entering the apartment with the aid of maintenance staff, SAPD officers found James Barber, the suspect, present in another room. It’s reported that Barber was engaged in playing video games when the police arrived. The relationship between Barber and the victims has not been disclosed, but it is believed that he may suffer from mental health issues. He was taken into custody without incident.

Charges Laid & Investigation Continues

Currently, Barber is being held in Bexar County Jail, facing charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Although the nature of the assault weapon has not been revealed, it is alleged that Barber used a bowl in the assault. The severity of the woman's injuries has not been made public, and her condition remains unknown. As for the ongoing investigation, SAPD is tackling the many unanswered questions surrounding this tragic incident.