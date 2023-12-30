San Antonio Tragedy: Pregnant Woman and Boyfriend Murdered

In a heartbreaking event that has shaken San Antonio, an 18-year-old pregnant woman, Savanah Nicole Soto, and her 22-year-old boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, were found dead in a parked vehicle, each with a gunshot wound to the head. The incident, investigated as capital murder, took place just days before Christmas, during a time when Soto was overdue with her pregnancy and scheduled for induced labor.

Surveillance Footage: A Clue to the Culprits?

Investigators are hopeful that surveillance footage, featuring two unidentified individuals near the crime scene, may provide critical answers. The video, which has been released to the public, could potentially lead to the identification and apprehension of the suspects involved in this tragic case.

Community in Mourning: A Vigil and Fundraising Efforts

The shocking news of the young couple’s death has left the community in mourning. A vigil was held in honor of Soto and Guerra, manifesting the collective grief over the loss. In a concerted effort to support the bereaved families in this time of sorrow, the community also rallied around them, raising more than $13,000 for funeral expenses.

A Year Marked by Loss for the Soto Family

This incident has dealt another blow to the Soto family who had already suffered the tragic loss of Savanah’s younger brother earlier in 2022. The 15-year-old boy was also a victim of a shooting, making the recent event a painful reminder of the violence that has plagued the family within a short span of time.