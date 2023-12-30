en English
Crime

San Antonio Tragedy: Pregnant Woman and Boyfriend Found Shot Dead

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:11 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:37 am EST
San Antonio Tragedy: Pregnant Woman and Boyfriend Found Shot Dead

A tragic incident has left San Antonio in shock, as a young couple, 18-year-old Savanah Nicole Soto and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Matthew Guerra, were found dead, both shot in the head. The bodies of the expectant parents were discovered in a car outside an apartment complex just days before Christmas.

Unfolding of a Sinister Event

Soto, who was pregnant, had been scheduled to have an induced labor as she was overdue. But she went missing, leaving her loved ones in worry. Her boyfriend, Guerra, also disappeared. Their absence raised concern among family and friends, but no one could have predicted the grim reality that was to unfold. The discovery of their bodies in a car, both with gunshot wounds to the head, marked a chilling end to the search for the missing couple.

The Investigation Process

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled both deaths as homicides, confirming the initial suspicion of a violent crime. As the news broke, the incident sent shockwaves through the community, painting a grim picture of a couple who were eagerly awaiting the birth of their child. The investigation, now described as a capital murder case, is in full swing with the police utilizing surveillance video in an attempt to piece together the circumstances leading up to the couple’s death.

(Read Also: US Military Intercepts Houthi Attack on International Shipping)

Community’s Plea for Justice

In the wake of this tragedy, the community is mourning the untimely deaths of Soto and Guerra. Friends and family remembered Soto as a ‘funny girl’ who had a zest for life and was excited about becoming a mother. The haunting image of a dark colored pickup truck and two people of interest captured in the surveillance video has become a focal point of the investigation. As the police seek answers, they have called upon the public’s aid in identifying these individuals, in the hope that this critical lead may bring them closer to solving this heinous crime.

(Read Also: CRH to Capitalize on U.S. Infrastructure Act with Green Practices)

0
Crime United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

