San Antonio Teen Arrested for Stabbing Mother Over 30 Times

In a shocking incident that rocked San Antonio, a 13-year-old girl has been arrested and charged with the gruesome stabbing of her 33-year-old mother. The assault, which occurred on the city’s Northwest Side on a quiet Thursday evening, left the mother in a critical state, having been stabbed over 30 times.

Details of the Attack

The incident occurred along the 11000 block of Talon Run. The teen’s motive remains undisclosed. Initial reports suggest the use of bloody brass knuckles and a dumbbell in the attack, as evidenced during the young offender’s first court appearance for a pre-hearing. The mother was immediately transported to the hospital and underwent surgery due to the severity of her injuries.

Young Offender in Court

The juvenile offender, sporting a blue prison uniform and pigtails, made her first appearance in juvenile court. Her father, present during the proceedings, was there to support her. Despite the gravity of her alleged crime, there was a startling innocence about her appearance.

Probable Cause and Future Proceedings

Given the severity of the attack and the evidence presented, the judge found probable cause to keep the teen in custody. Her next court appearance is scheduled for January 17. The identity of the teen has been withheld due to her juvenile status. This case serves as a stark reminder of the complex and often dark world of juvenile crime.