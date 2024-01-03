en English
Crime

San Antonio Teen Arrested for Stabbing Mother Over 30 Times

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
San Antonio Teen Arrested for Stabbing Mother Over 30 Times

In a shocking incident that rocked San Antonio, a 13-year-old girl has been arrested and charged with the gruesome stabbing of her 33-year-old mother. The assault, which occurred on the city’s Northwest Side on a quiet Thursday evening, left the mother in a critical state, having been stabbed over 30 times.

Details of the Attack

The incident occurred along the 11000 block of Talon Run. The teen’s motive remains undisclosed. Initial reports suggest the use of bloody brass knuckles and a dumbbell in the attack, as evidenced during the young offender’s first court appearance for a pre-hearing. The mother was immediately transported to the hospital and underwent surgery due to the severity of her injuries.

Young Offender in Court

The juvenile offender, sporting a blue prison uniform and pigtails, made her first appearance in juvenile court. Her father, present during the proceedings, was there to support her. Despite the gravity of her alleged crime, there was a startling innocence about her appearance.

Probable Cause and Future Proceedings

Given the severity of the attack and the evidence presented, the judge found probable cause to keep the teen in custody. Her next court appearance is scheduled for January 17. The identity of the teen has been withheld due to her juvenile status. This case serves as a stark reminder of the complex and often dark world of juvenile crime.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

