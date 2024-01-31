San Antonio Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Man Max Sanchez Mendiola

San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) is urgently appealing to the public for help in locating a missing 39-year-old man, Max Sanchez Mendiola. Mendiola, a special needs individual, mysteriously disappeared on January 28 and was last spotted on the West Side in the 400 block of Amaya.

Mendiola is described as a man of about 5 feet 4 inches in height and weighing approximately 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair that reaches the top of his ears. One of the distinguishing features of Mendiola is the visible stab wounds on his chest, a silent testament to unseen battles.

Intriguing Markings: Tattoos that Tell Tales

Adding to his distinctive appearance, Mendiola bears several tattoos: the name 'Erlinda' inked on his chest, a tribal design gracing his neck, the word 'Raza' on his left shoulder, and a teardrop tattoo positioned under his eye. These markings are not just body art; they are part of his identity, etched on his skin and telling stories that only he knows.

On the day he vanished, Mendiola was seen dressed in beige khaki pants, a dark blue Nike sweater, and blue tennis shoes. This description, though seemingly trivial, could be vital in tracing his steps and unravelling the mystery of his disappearance.

The SAPD has urged anyone with information about Mendiola's whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.