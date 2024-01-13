San Antonio Police Officer Shot During Traffic Stop, Suspects at Large

Early Saturday morning, a traffic stop on Marbach Road’s 8200 block in San Antonio turned violent when gunfire erupted from a vehicle, leaving one police officer injured. The incident began when a DWI officer from the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) attempted to halt a vehicle on Loop 410, leading to the vehicle exiting onto Marbach Road where the stop took place.

Gunfire at Traffic Stop

Two additional DWI officers arrived at the scene to assist their colleague. As they approached the vehicle, they were met with an unexpected and violent response. One of the vehicle’s passengers opened fire on the officers, striking one. The officers reacted swiftly, returning fire even as another suspect drove the vehicle away from the scene.

Officer Wounded

The officer struck by the gunfire, a six-year veteran of the SAPD, was swiftly transported to a hospital. Despite the severity of the situation, the officer is currently listed in stable condition, a testament to both the prompt medical attention received and the officer’s resilience.

Search for Suspects

The suspects’ vehicle was later discovered abandoned, but the assailants remain at large. SAPD Chief William McManus has confirmed that the search for the suspects is very much active and an ongoing investigation is in place to bring the perpetrators to justice. The public has been urged to provide any information that could aid the police in their investigation and the apprehension of the suspects.