en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

San Antonio Police Officer Shot During Traffic Stop, Suspects at Large

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:08 pm EST
San Antonio Police Officer Shot During Traffic Stop, Suspects at Large

Early Saturday morning, a traffic stop on Marbach Road’s 8200 block in San Antonio turned violent when gunfire erupted from a vehicle, leaving one police officer injured. The incident began when a DWI officer from the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) attempted to halt a vehicle on Loop 410, leading to the vehicle exiting onto Marbach Road where the stop took place.

Gunfire at Traffic Stop

Two additional DWI officers arrived at the scene to assist their colleague. As they approached the vehicle, they were met with an unexpected and violent response. One of the vehicle’s passengers opened fire on the officers, striking one. The officers reacted swiftly, returning fire even as another suspect drove the vehicle away from the scene.

Officer Wounded

The officer struck by the gunfire, a six-year veteran of the SAPD, was swiftly transported to a hospital. Despite the severity of the situation, the officer is currently listed in stable condition, a testament to both the prompt medical attention received and the officer’s resilience.

Search for Suspects

The suspects’ vehicle was later discovered abandoned, but the assailants remain at large. SAPD Chief William McManus has confirmed that the search for the suspects is very much active and an ongoing investigation is in place to bring the perpetrators to justice. The public has been urged to provide any information that could aid the police in their investigation and the apprehension of the suspects.

0
Crime Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Gunshot Echoes in Newaygo County: A Fight Ends in Shooting and Arrest
In a startling incident, a 30-year-old man fell prey to a bullet in his leg during a scuffle with a 38-year-old man from White Cloud. The episode unfolded on the 1001 block of S. Walnut Avenue, a seemingly serene neighborhood in Everett Township, Newaygo County, Michigan. The clock had just struck noon on Friday, January
Gunshot Echoes in Newaygo County: A Fight Ends in Shooting and Arrest
The Rise of 'Pig Butchering': A New Menace in Online Scams
3 mins ago
The Rise of 'Pig Butchering': A New Menace in Online Scams
'Asia's Best Hacker' Arrested: Edgar Silvano Jr. Faces Cybercrime Charges
5 mins ago
'Asia's Best Hacker' Arrested: Edgar Silvano Jr. Faces Cybercrime Charges
Washington Pioneers Legal Stand Against 'Stealthing' with House Bill 1958
1 min ago
Washington Pioneers Legal Stand Against 'Stealthing' with House Bill 1958
Houston Faces Shadows of Familial Violence: Two Women Charged with Murder
2 mins ago
Houston Faces Shadows of Familial Violence: Two Women Charged with Murder
Poisoning Incident at Tshabili Secondary School Fish Pond: A Community in Shock
3 mins ago
Poisoning Incident at Tshabili Secondary School Fish Pond: A Community in Shock
Latest Headlines
World News
Derby County vs Burton Albion: A Clash of Expectations in League One
28 seconds
Derby County vs Burton Albion: A Clash of Expectations in League One
From Old Trafford to Goodison Park: The Rise of James Garner
36 seconds
From Old Trafford to Goodison Park: The Rise of James Garner
Hockey Olympics Qualifiers 2024: Canada Gears Up, GB Women's Team Triumphs
1 min
Hockey Olympics Qualifiers 2024: Canada Gears Up, GB Women's Team Triumphs
Burrell Freshman Wrestler Makes History, Riverview Senior Breaks Basketball Record
1 min
Burrell Freshman Wrestler Makes History, Riverview Senior Breaks Basketball Record
Mitt and Ann Romney: A Shared Political Vision and Life Beyond Privilege
1 min
Mitt and Ann Romney: A Shared Political Vision and Life Beyond Privilege
Sanitation Grades Unveiled: A Glimpse into Statesville and Mooresville Eateries
2 mins
Sanitation Grades Unveiled: A Glimpse into Statesville and Mooresville Eateries
Edison Triumphs Over Sayreville in High School Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Edison Triumphs Over Sayreville in High School Basketball Showdown
New York Knicks Suffer Defeat to Dallas Mavericks Amidst High Drama
2 mins
New York Knicks Suffer Defeat to Dallas Mavericks Amidst High Drama
Taiwanese Voters Rebuff China's Unification Efforts: Grant Ruling Party Third Consecutive Presidential Term
3 mins
Taiwanese Voters Rebuff China's Unification Efforts: Grant Ruling Party Third Consecutive Presidential Term
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app