San Antonio Police Officer Fatally Shoots Man During Traffic Altercation

In the early hours of the morning in San Antonio, a routine traffic stop took a tragic turn when Jervon Jervy Harper, 42, was fatally shot by a police officer. Officer Edgardo Valladares, a three-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department, has been identified as the officer involved in the incident.

The Confrontation

According to Police Chief William McManus, the incident unfolded around 2 a.m. near East Southcross and Mission Road. Harper, who was pulled over, reportedly did not comply with commands to exit his vehicle. This led to a physical altercation between Harper and Officers Valladares and another yet unnamed officer.

The Fatal Shot

During the struggle, it was discovered that Harper was in possession of a firearm. This revelation led to Officer Valladares discharging his weapon once, a shot that resulted in Harper's death. The officers immediately called for medical assistance, but despite their efforts, Harper was pronounced dead at the scene.

A History of Violence

Chief McManus also shed light on Harper's past, revealing an extensive history of violent offenses. At the time of the incident, Harper was on probation. The potential correlation between Harper's criminal history and the tragic events of that morning is yet to be determined.

The fatal shooting is now under investigation. As part of the procedure, the body camera footage from the officers involved is being reviewed, promising to provide more insights into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Officer Valladares has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.