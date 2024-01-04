en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

San Antonio Landlord-Tenant Disagreement Ends in Tragedy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:57 pm EST
San Antonio Landlord-Tenant Disagreement Ends in Tragedy

In a grim turn of events in San Antonio, Texas, a landlord-tenant disagreement cost 41-year-old David Beck his life. The incident, which unfolded on December 14 on West Huisache Avenue, saw a routine eviction dispute escalate into a deadly confrontation. Beck, who had successfully challenged an eviction notice, found himself at odds with Shawn Pivonka, the boyfriend of his landlord.

A Tragic Escalation

Beck attempted to present his appeal notice to his landlord, triggering a heated argument. Pivonka, 37, reportedly made an aggressive move towards Beck, who, in response, drew his weapon in an act of self-defense. However, Pivonka, likewise armed, fired his gun, resulting in Beck’s fatal injury at the scene.

The Aftermath

Initially, the police refrained from making an arrest, considering the possibility of self-defense. However, a review of video evidence led to a change in their stance. On December 20, the authorities charged Pivonka with murder. The victim, David Beck, was a bartender by profession. His wife, Olivia Beck, is currently pregnant with their second child, and they also have a 4-year-old daughter. The tragic incident has left the Beck family and local community reeling.

A Shocked Community

The violent escalation of a landlord-tenant dispute has shocked the local community and attracted significant media attention. Neighbors and local residents have expressed their disbelief and concern over the incident, highlighting the tragic end to a situation that began as a civil disagreement.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
39 seconds ago
A Window into Law Enforcement: A Chronicle of a 24-hour Police Log
In a display of the complexity and diversity of law enforcement duty, a 24-hour police log provides a snapshot of the incidents that transpired in a specific region. Spanning from drug-related calls to theft and restraining order violations, the day unfolded with numerous events demanding police attention and intervention. Chronicle of a Day The log
A Window into Law Enforcement: A Chronicle of a 24-hour Police Log
Haslingden Trades Club Under Fire: Licensing Review Looms Amidst Violation Allegations
3 mins ago
Haslingden Trades Club Under Fire: Licensing Review Looms Amidst Violation Allegations
Surge in Drug Seizures Amidst Decline in Drug-Related Arrests
3 mins ago
Surge in Drug Seizures Amidst Decline in Drug-Related Arrests
Canada's Economy in 2024: Rising Debt and Economic Resilience
51 seconds ago
Canada's Economy in 2024: Rising Debt and Economic Resilience
Cinema Horror: Shotgun-Wielding Gunman Fires at Liverpool Showcase Cinema
1 min ago
Cinema Horror: Shotgun-Wielding Gunman Fires at Liverpool Showcase Cinema
Epstein's Unveiled Network: A Mother's Cry for Justice
2 mins ago
Epstein's Unveiled Network: A Mother's Cry for Justice
Latest Headlines
World News
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
21 seconds
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season
21 seconds
Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season
MISA Malawi Commends Government, Cites Need to Address Journalist Violence
42 seconds
MISA Malawi Commends Government, Cites Need to Address Journalist Violence
John Mikel Obi Sheds Light on 'Black Tax' and Financial Pressures Faced by African Footballers
52 seconds
John Mikel Obi Sheds Light on 'Black Tax' and Financial Pressures Faced by African Footballers
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash
58 seconds
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash
The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12: Unexpected Victories and Rising Tensions
3 mins
The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12: Unexpected Victories and Rising Tensions
Jiro Manio Sells His Urian Best Actor Trophy: A Tale of Resilience
3 mins
Jiro Manio Sells His Urian Best Actor Trophy: A Tale of Resilience
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
5 mins
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
North Oldham Basketball: Rising Above the Loss of Key Players
5 mins
North Oldham Basketball: Rising Above the Loss of Key Players
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app