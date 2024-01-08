en English
Crime

San Antonio in Mourning: The Tragic Loss of 6-Year-Old Hosanna Sancho

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:45 pm EST
San Antonio is grappling with the heart-rending loss of 6-year-old Hosanna Honey Blue Sancho, a child remembered for her joyful and affectionate nature. In a shocking turn of events, Hosanna was found deceased at a Southwest Side apartment complex, and her mother, Nephiterea Sancho, was arrested at the scene. Charged with the capital murder of a child under 10, Nephiterea’s arrest has sent shockwaves through the community and left the Sancho family awash with grief and unanswered questions.

A Community in Mourning

Nearly 200 community members, leaders, and child advocates gathered at Woodlawn Lake Park to mourn the loss of young Hosanna. A vigil hosted by the non-profit Eagle’s Flight saw friends and family come together to pay tribute to the life lost too soon. Amidst the grief and disbelief, the attendees emphasized the importance of protecting children, a message that resounded in the wake of this heartbreaking incident.

Remembering Hosanna

Despite the tragic circumstances of Hosanna’s death, her family is choosing to remember her for the love and joy she brought into their lives. Described by her uncle, Kenny Vallespin, as a child who loved to know people intimately, Hosanna’s absence has left a profound void in the family. Their resilience, however, shines through their sorrow as they focus on honoring Hosanna’s memory rather than dwelling on the details of her tragic end.

Nephiterea Sancho’s Troubling Past

Nephiterea Sancho, now facing capital murder charges, has a history of violence against children. Her prior conviction from 2010 for injury to a child has resurfaced following this incident, casting a darker shadow over the already grim situation. As the Sancho family and the larger San Antonio community grapple with this horrifying incident, their collective pain underscores the urgency of addressing child protection issues.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

