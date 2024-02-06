Samuel McCoy Faces Grilling in Court Over Fatal Crash During Police Chase

In a high-stakes preliminary court hearing, Samuel McCoy, a 46-year-old man, stood before the Cabell County judiciary, answering for a fatal crash that ensued during a police chase. The incident embarked on Monday, October 23, in Wayne County, following McCoy's alleged evasion of drug enforcement officers. The chase extended into Cabell County and penetrated the heart of downtown Huntington.

Details of the Chase

The chase, described as a blend of chaos and tragedy, witnessed McCoy allegedly forcing a police officer off the road. He then reportedly ran a red light, resulting in a deadly collision with an SUV at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 20th Street. The SUV was carrying two adults and two teenagers, all of whom were hastily transported to a nearby hospital for emergency medical attention. A 16-year-old passenger in the vehicle, however, tragically succumbed to their injuries.

Fallout of the Incident

Since the incident, there has been an upsurge in claims of injuries from other individuals involved in the disastrous incident. These victims are now seeking compensation for the damages incurred. McCoy is currently grappling with multiple charges in both Cabell and Wayne counties, stemming from the fatal chase and crash.

Charges Against McCoy

McCoy is facing a litany of felony charges, including driving under the influence and causing death with reckless disregard for the safety of others, two counts of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury, manufacturing of a controlled substance, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, and as a person prohibited from carrying firearms. He is also dealing with multiple misdemeanors in Cabell County. He is currently being held on a $181,500 cash-only bond for charges filed in Cabell County, in addition to charges filed in Wayne County.

Grand Jury Review

The preliminary hearing peeled back the layers of the incident, presenting evidence such as video footage and witness testimonies. The case, steeped in controversy and tragedy, has now been escalated to a grand jury for further examination and decision.